North American Championship Triple Threat Set & More For 4/1 WWE NXT

A major triple threat match has been confirmed for next weeks WWE NXT which will see Keith Lee defend his North American Championship.

The Limitless One will put his title on the line against two of his biggest rivals, Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest in a major triple threat match.

There will also be a ‘Last Chance Gauntlet Match’ which will determine the final competitor in the upcoming number one contender’s ladder match.

Dakota Kai, Xia Li, Aliyah, Shotzi Blackheart, Deonna Purrazzo, and Kayden Carter will be part of the gauntlet. Each woman lost her respective qualifying match, except for Li, who was attacked before her match.

As well as those matches, The Velveteen Dream will also be in action as he goes one on one with Bobby Fish.