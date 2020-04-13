Note On Unannounced Title Match Planned For ROH’s Cancelled ‘Supercard Of Honor’ PPV

A fun fact from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter on what likely would have been a tremendous match during WrestleMania 36 weekend.

Ring of Honor’s cancelled Supercard of Honor event was reportedly going to feature a match between Dragon Lee (aka Ryu Lee) and Bullet Club’s El Phantasmo for the ROH World Television Championship.

Also announced for the show was Rush defending the ROH World title against Flip Gordon, Nick Aldis defending the NWA ten pounds of gold against PCO, and a singles match between “Switchblade” Jay White and “The Villain” Marty Scurll.

Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff were also scheduled to battle KENTA and Taiji Ishimori in an interpromotional tag match, and an all-star trios bout pitting Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus against Will Ospreay, Amazing Red and Rocky Romero for the ROH World 6-Man Tag Team Championships.

Hopefully we’ll get to see some of these excellent looking matches down the line, once things get back to normal.