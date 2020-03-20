Notes On How Coronavirus Restrictions Effected AEW Dynamite Production

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was starkly different than its competition. Whereas WWE has moved all of their television production to a closed set at the Performance Center, All Elite Wrestling presented a show from an empty arena, using members of their roster as the “fans” in attendance.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the crew that assembled the AEW set at Daily’s Place were allowed into the building first, and none of the wrestlers entered the venue until after they were gone.

Furthermore, there were never more than 50 people in the building at any given time, and during the various meetings throughout the day groups were kept under 10 people.

The hope is that next week’s Dynamite will also air from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, but given the unpredictable nature of the times we find ourselves in, obviously nothing is for certain. The promotion was careful not to use words like “next week” in their latest broadcast, instead using phrases such as “on the next Dynamite”.