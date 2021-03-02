NWA Announces ‘Back For The Attack’ Pay-Per-View For March 21

Beer Money was one of TNA’s greatest ever tag team, and James Storm recently revealed just how popular the duo was.

When discussing with The Angle Podcast about if the team could reunite in WWE, Storm admitted he is confident they’d be good merchandise sellers, as the duo once made TNA a million dollars in just one year.

“You know, I don’t know if we’d be a top team. We’d be one of the top merchandise sellers, I’ll tell you that… because we made TNA like a million dollars in one year just off Beer Money merchandise so, I could only imagine with the WWE machine behind it or whatever. But, that’s hearsay, so we never know until maybe it happens so…”

Storm has recently made a couple of one-off appearances for IMPACT, and he spoke about the relationship he has with Scott D’Amore which has allowed those to happen.

“It was just Scott D’Amore, you know, messaged me and was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to be in Nashville filming. Just wanted to see if you happen to be available. We’d like for you to come in and be in this Battle Royal, a surprise entry or whatever’ and I was like, ‘Yeah sure. Whatever you guys need or whatever’ and we talked about it and agreed on it and then, when I was up there, they wanted me to come back the next day but I had [a] prior engagement. I had do an autograph signing or whatever so — they said, ‘Well, Alex Shelley got hurt, so [would you] like to come back and be [in] a tag team with Chris Sabin?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Number one, it’d be fun and number two, I want to prove to everybody else that I can go out there and still go when I need to and so it was just one of those things. He’s like, ‘Alright, cool.’ So, I landed at 12 o’clock, drove right to the building, got dressed and performed, and did what was asked of me.”

James Storm also has a great working relationship with Billy Corgan and David Lagana, whom he worked with for NWA. He admitted that both men were actually trying to help give him the push to get to WWE when they brought him on board.