NWA

NWA Announces ‘Back For The Attack’ Pay-Per-View For March 21

5 hours ago

nwa

The National Wrestling Alliance is Back for the Attack.

A new pay-per-view listing on FITE reveals NWA Back for the Attack will stream on Sunday, March 21, at 4 p.m. ET. Pre-orders are available at $19.99.


The event description confirms that Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, and several others will appear.

On March 21st NWA is back on FITE! Back for the Attack is the first PPV event of NWA in 2021 and will be big, and historic! The event features the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA stars Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, Kamille, and many more.

As of this writing, an official announcement for the event has not been made on NWA’s website or social channels.

Dave Meltzer reported over the weekend that NWA will tape new content from March 21-24. This news came after NWA pulled their entire content library from YouTube. A “positive announcement” regarding their content is expected to be made soon.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest NWA updates.

NWA Star Jocephus Aka The Question Mark Passes Away

5 days ago

Feb 25, 2021

Unfortunately, today it has been confirmed that NWA’s Jocephus, AKA The Question Mark has sadly passed away.

Jocephus (real name Joseph Hudson) has sadly passed away due to an undiagnosed medical issue, which has been confirmed by NWA’s President, Billy Corgan.


Jocephus, is a former NWA Southern Heavyweight Champion and spent more than 10 years with NWA, being best known for his work with Aran Stevens.

Corgan announced the news with the following statement:

It’s with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind support in the ring he’d always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed.

Several people within the wrestling world have reacted to the news, sharing their tributes to him.

Everyone at ProWrestling.com would like to offer condolences to the family and friends of Joseph Hudson at this time.

 

NWA

Nick Aldis Discusses The Upcoming Return Of NWA Powerr

2 months ago

Jan 15, 2021

Nick Aldis

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis recently spoke about the current plans for the return of NWA Powerr.

The show is set to return in 2021 following a break due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but there is currently no date attached to when that will be.


However, during a recent interview with ‘The Wrestling’s Cool’ podcast, Nick Aldis gave a hint at those plans, stating that he was “conservatively guessing” things will be back for Spring. He also revealed he has reached out to a few people he would like to be involved, but didn’t want to name any names.

“Depends on when we start up again. I would conservatively be guessing that we’ll be ready to do Powerrr again by the spring, and so I know who I — and it’s not up to me. I have obviously a fairly significant amount of influence, but I know who I would like to see on the show and there’s a few guys who I’ve reached out to and I’ve talked to Billy [Corgan] and Pat Kenney [Simon Diamond] and said, ‘Look, I’ve got this idea for this guy.’ But, I’m reluctant to say too much because one, given our track record of getting guys over and recognizing talent, the second I say their names, someone else is gonna try and sign them, and two because who knows what’s gonna happen with them between now and the spring? Some of them may end up signing a contract somewhere else so I don’t want to — I just don’t want that attention to go there.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)

Impact

James Storm Reveals How Much Money Beer Money Drew From Merchandise

3 months ago

Dec 1, 2020

james storm

Beer Money was one of TNA’s greatest ever tag team, and James Storm recently revealed just how popular the duo was.

When discussing with The Angle Podcast about if the team could reunite in WWE, Storm admitted he is confident they’d be good merchandise sellers, as the duo once made TNA a million dollars in just one year.


“You know, I don’t know if we’d be a top team. We’d be one of the top merchandise sellers, I’ll tell you that… because we made TNA like a million dollars in one year just off Beer Money merchandise so, I could only imagine with the WWE machine behind it or whatever. But, that’s hearsay, so we never know until maybe it happens so…”

Storm has recently made a couple of one-off appearances for IMPACT, and he spoke about the relationship he has with Scott D’Amore which has allowed those to happen.

“It was just Scott D’Amore, you know, messaged me and was like, ‘Hey, we’re going to be in Nashville filming. Just wanted to see if you happen to be available. We’d like for you to come in and be in this Battle Royal, a surprise entry or whatever’ and I was like, ‘Yeah sure. Whatever you guys need or whatever’ and we talked about it and agreed on it and then, when I was up there, they wanted me to come back the next day but I had [a] prior engagement. I had do an autograph signing or whatever so — they said, ‘Well, Alex Shelley got hurt, so [would you] like to come back and be [in] a tag team with Chris Sabin?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Number one, it’d be fun and number two, I want to prove to everybody else that I can go out there and still go when I need to and so it was just one of those things. He’s like, ‘Alright, cool.’ So, I landed at 12 o’clock, drove right to the building, got dressed and performed, and did what was asked of me.”

James Storm also has a great working relationship with Billy Corgan and David Lagana, whom he worked with for NWA. He admitted that both men were actually trying to help give him the push to get to WWE when they brought him on board.

“I called David Lagana and Billy [Corgan] and talked to them, because I still had a rollover clause at the beginning of February in my contract, and they were like, ‘Look, as long as you can give us one date to drop the belts’ and I was gonna do that WrestleMania weekend when they do all the shows and I was like, ‘Yeah. I’ll do the right business. Whatever you guys need, just let me know…’ because they told me, ‘This was actually our goal to get you there [WWE]. You belong –’ not saying that NWA is not a big stage but, ‘You belong on the bigger stage. That’s where you belong’ and so I always thought that was really cool of Billy and Dave.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions.)

