NWA
NWA Back For The Attack Results: Nick Aldis Defends The ‘Ten Pounds Of Gold’, Thunder Rosa In Action!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of NWA Back for the Attack, streaming live on FITE TV! Nick Aldis defends the Ten Pounds of Gold tonight in a tribute to the late Joseph Hudson, plus the “Masterpiece” Chris Adonis debuts in a big NWA National Heavyweight title match, Thunder Rosa in action and more!
NWA Back for the Attack Results
March 21, 2021
The world’s heavyweight champion Nick Aldis started the show and talked about the setbacks suffered by the professional wrestling industry over the past year. “Setbacks are just the setup for the comeback!” Aldis said everyone in the NWA from the wrestlers to the ring crew to the announcers are here to deliver for the fans, and they are here to deliver for the memory of Joseph Hudson.
Tyrus def. JR Kratos
Tyrus took to the podium before the match and was furious that the NWA didn’t give him an interview before his debut, but was used to the blatant disrespect.
Kratos tried to the big man (or… bigger man) off his feet with heavy shoulder tackles, but Tyrus wouldn’t budge. He tried to scoop him up but Tyrus quickly threw him into the corner and bludgeoned him with rights and lefts.
Kratos came into the match with his left arm and elbow heavily bandaged, and it quickly became a target. Tyrus sat on his back and wrenched the arm backwards at awkward angles, using the ropes for leverage. Big leg drop to the arm.
Tyrus set up for the Vader Bomb but crashed and burned on the mat. Kratos took advantage with shoulder tackles and heavy punches before heading to the top rope. A diving clothesline finally took Tyrus down, but it wasn’t enough for the three-count. They got to their feet and started trading blows. Tyrus hit a big splash in the corner and followed with an elbow drop to win. Alright…
NWA World Television Title Match
Pope (c) vs. Thom Latimer – Draw
There used to be a 6:05 time limit on TV title matches, but they have now changed it to 10 minutes.
Pope came out of the gate swinging with a great flurry of offense. He splashed Latimer in the corner and hit the ropes, but nearly got his head taken off with a clothesline. The challenger set in with a headlock. Pope tried to rally with a sunset flip pin for two, but again Latimer dropped him with a jumping neckbreaker to take the champion back to the mat. Headlock city, baby!
Latimer put the boots to Pope and made the mistake of climbing the ropes. Pope ducked a double axe from the top and sent him flying into the bottom turnbuckle with a nasty release German suplex. Finally the champ was able to get some solid momentum going with a clothesline, Atomic Drop and a DDT in the center of the ring for two.
At the 7-minute mark, Pope ran out of the corner right into a Black Hole Slam from the challenger. Latimer again climbed the ropes for some reason, and Pope leaped to the top and caught him with a superplex. Pope dropped not one, but THREE diving elbows from the top. He got some great distance on the last one. 1… 2… nope.
The two started trading punches and Latimer got a big boot for another two. He put Pope on the ropes but got caught with a crazy neckbreaker combo. Both men down as the clock is ticking. They started trading punches again with about 10 seconds left, and continued to trade until the clock expired.
CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE >>
NWA
Tyrus vs JR Kratos Announced For NWA: Back for the Attack PPV, Updated Lineup
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a singles match between two big hosses for their upcoming return to pay-per-view on March 21.
Funkasaurus-turned-Fox News host Tyrus (fka Brodus Clay) is back in action after a two-year absence from the ring. He’ll go one-on-one with the imposing JR Kratos, who has been gaining attention with recent performances on NJPW STRONG.
Kratos is currently one half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions, as he and Aron Stevens defeated Eli Drake and James Storm on a UWN Primetime Live pay-per-view in November to win the belts.
NWA: Back for the Attack will be the promotion’s first live event since NWA Hard Times in January 2020. There were plans to run the 2020 Crockett Cup in April, with Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the Ten Pounds of Gold announced as the main event, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the show to be postponed, and later cancelled.
This weekend’s show will also see Aron Stevens challenge Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, dedicated to the memory of Joseph Hudson (aka Josephus, The Question Mark), who passed away in February.
Updated card:
NWA World Heavyweight Title Match
Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens
NWA World Television Title Match
The Pope (c) vs. Thom Latimer
#1 Contender’s Match
Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille
Fatal 4-Way
Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Slice Boogie
NWA: Back for the Attack airs live March 21 on FITE TV at 4:00 PM ET.
NWA
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA Back For The Attack
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match has been officially set for the upcoming Back For The Attack event.
The National Wrestling Alliance will be returning on March 21st with the Back For The Attack event, which will stream on FITE TV. The main event of that show has now been officially set, with current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis set to defend his title against former NWA National Champion, Aron Stevens.
The event will be dedicated to the life of Joseph Hudson, known as Jocephus and The Question Mark to many wrestling fans. Stevens and Hudson were tag team partners together on NWA Powerr.
Fans, we are a week away from #BackForTheAttack, and we have a special message from our president @Billy about the main event and our friend Joseph Hudson.#RIPJosephHudson
Pre-order now: https://t.co/XJsyRNUIKo pic.twitter.com/myoRBGVOYY
— NWA (@nwa) March 14, 2021
So far, only one other match has been confirmed for the show, which is a four-way match featuring:
- Jax Dane
- Slice Boogie
- Jordan Clearwater
- Crimson
NWA
NWA Announces ‘Back For The Attack’ Pay-Per-View For March 21
The National Wrestling Alliance is Back for the Attack.
A new pay-per-view listing on FITE reveals NWA Back for the Attack will stream on Sunday, March 21, at 4 p.m. ET. Pre-orders are available at $19.99.
The event description confirms that Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, and several others will appear.
On March 21st NWA is back on FITE! Back for the Attack is the first PPV event of NWA in 2021 and will be big, and historic! The event features the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA stars Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, Kamille, and many more.
As of this writing, an official announcement for the event has not been made on NWA’s website or social channels.
Dave Meltzer reported over the weekend that NWA will tape new content from March 21-24. This news came after NWA pulled their entire content library from YouTube. A “positive announcement” regarding their content is expected to be made soon.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest NWA updates.
Shane McMahon Match Pulled From Tonight’s WWE Fastlane PPV?
WWE FASTLANE RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ROMAN REIGNS vs DANIEL BRYAN, WHO IS GOING TO WRESTLEMANIA?
NWA Back For The Attack Results: Nick Aldis Defends The ‘Ten Pounds Of Gold’, Thunder Rosa In Action!
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #11)
Paul Heyman Believes Eric Bischoff’s Hall Of Fame Induction Is “Long Overdue”
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark
Paul Wight Reveals Vince McMahon Called Him After Signing With AEW
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
New U.S. Title Match, Rollins vs Nakamura Added To WWE Fastlane, Updated Card
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Fastlane Updates: Special Enforcer For Main Event, New Stipulation Added To Top Match
-
NJPW14 hours ago
Will Ospreay Wins 2021 New Japan Cup & Drops Girlfriend Bea Priestley With An Oscutter
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley’s Monday Night Raw Debut
-
Wrestling News10 hours ago
Rob Van Dam Discusses If He Would Return To WWE
-
Wrestling News11 hours ago
Eric Bischoff Discusses Who Could Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
-
WWE1 day ago
NXT Women’s Title Match Announced For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
-
Wrestling News9 hours ago
Daniel Bryan Reveals Which Two WWE Superstars Are Currently Impressing