The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a singles match between two big hosses for their upcoming return to pay-per-view on March 21.

Funkasaurus-turned-Fox News host Tyrus (fka Brodus Clay) is back in action after a two-year absence from the ring. He’ll go one-on-one with the imposing JR Kratos, who has been gaining attention with recent performances on NJPW STRONG.

Kratos is currently one half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions, as he and Aron Stevens defeated Eli Drake and James Storm on a UWN Primetime Live pay-per-view in November to win the belts.

NWA: Back for the Attack will be the promotion’s first live event since NWA Hard Times in January 2020. There were plans to run the 2020 Crockett Cup in April, with Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the Ten Pounds of Gold announced as the main event, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the show to be postponed, and later cancelled.

This weekend’s show will also see Aron Stevens challenge Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, dedicated to the memory of Joseph Hudson (aka Josephus, The Question Mark), who passed away in February.

Updated card:

NWA World Heavyweight Title Match

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens

NWA World Television Title Match

The Pope (c) vs. Thom Latimer

#1 Contender’s Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

Fatal 4-Way

Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Slice Boogie

NWA: Back for the Attack airs live March 21 on FITE TV at 4:00 PM ET.