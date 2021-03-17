NWA
Tyrus vs JR Kratos Announced For NWA: Back for the Attack PPV, Updated Lineup
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a singles match between two big hosses for their upcoming return to pay-per-view on March 21.
Funkasaurus-turned-Fox News host Tyrus (fka Brodus Clay) is back in action after a two-year absence from the ring. He’ll go one-on-one with the imposing JR Kratos, who has been gaining attention with recent performances on NJPW STRONG.
Kratos is currently one half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions, as he and Aron Stevens defeated Eli Drake and James Storm on a UWN Primetime Live pay-per-view in November to win the belts.
NWA: Back for the Attack will be the promotion’s first live event since NWA Hard Times in January 2020. There were plans to run the 2020 Crockett Cup in April, with Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the Ten Pounds of Gold announced as the main event, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the show to be postponed, and later cancelled.
This weekend’s show will also see Aron Stevens challenge Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, dedicated to the memory of Joseph Hudson (aka Josephus, The Question Mark), who passed away in February.
Updated card:
NWA World Heavyweight Title Match
Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens
NWA World Television Title Match
The Pope (c) vs. Thom Latimer
#1 Contender’s Match
Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille
Fatal 4-Way
Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Slice Boogie
NWA: Back for the Attack airs live March 21 on FITE TV at 4:00 PM ET.
NWA
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA Back For The Attack
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match has been officially set for the upcoming Back For The Attack event.
The National Wrestling Alliance will be returning on March 21st with the Back For The Attack event, which will stream on FITE TV. The main event of that show has now been officially set, with current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis set to defend his title against former NWA National Champion, Aron Stevens.
The event will be dedicated to the life of Joseph Hudson, known as Jocephus and The Question Mark to many wrestling fans. Stevens and Hudson were tag team partners together on NWA Powerr.
Fans, we are a week away from #BackForTheAttack, and we have a special message from our president @Billy about the main event and our friend Joseph Hudson.#RIPJosephHudson
Pre-order now: https://t.co/XJsyRNUIKo pic.twitter.com/myoRBGVOYY
— NWA (@nwa) March 14, 2021
So far, only one other match has been confirmed for the show, which is a four-way match featuring:
- Jax Dane
- Slice Boogie
- Jordan Clearwater
- Crimson
NWA
NWA Announces ‘Back For The Attack’ Pay-Per-View For March 21
The National Wrestling Alliance is Back for the Attack.
A new pay-per-view listing on FITE reveals NWA Back for the Attack will stream on Sunday, March 21, at 4 p.m. ET. Pre-orders are available at $19.99.
The event description confirms that Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, and several others will appear.
On March 21st NWA is back on FITE! Back for the Attack is the first PPV event of NWA in 2021 and will be big, and historic! The event features the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA stars Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, Kamille, and many more.
As of this writing, an official announcement for the event has not been made on NWA’s website or social channels.
Dave Meltzer reported over the weekend that NWA will tape new content from March 21-24. This news came after NWA pulled their entire content library from YouTube. A “positive announcement” regarding their content is expected to be made soon.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest NWA updates.
NWA
NWA Star Jocephus Aka The Question Mark Passes Away
Unfortunately, today it has been confirmed that NWA’s Jocephus, AKA The Question Mark has sadly passed away.
Jocephus (real name Joseph Hudson) has sadly passed away due to an undiagnosed medical issue, which has been confirmed by NWA’s President, Billy Corgan.
Jocephus, is a former NWA Southern Heavyweight Champion and spent more than 10 years with NWA, being best known for his work with Aran Stevens.
Corgan announced the news with the following statement:
It’s with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind support in the ring he’d always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed.
Several people within the wrestling world have reacted to the news, sharing their tributes to him.
My heart is broken. R.I.P. Sensei ❓. Thank you for all you have done for the fans and for me. This does not seem real.
— Aron (@AronsThoughts) February 25, 2021
You two were a brilliant duo. Incredibly sad – he was a great guy & performer. RIP Joseph.
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) February 25, 2021
Shocked to hear of the passing of Joseph Hudson and I send my condolences to his son and entire family. Joseph was an incredibly talented man in front of the camera as well as behind it. I’m honored I had the chance to work with him and will never forget the laughs we shared❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/RHfZZum4DH
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) February 25, 2021
RIP to my brother and friend Joseph Hudson. #nwa #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/queAuosVJS
— 🔥Justin Credible🔥 (@PJPOLACO) February 25, 2021
Everyone at ProWrestling.com would like to offer condolences to the family and friends of Joseph Hudson at this time.
Tyrus vs JR Kratos Announced For NWA: Back for the Attack PPV, Updated Lineup
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
Complete Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam
NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match Announced For NXT UK
New On-Sale Date & Capacity Set For WrestleMania 37 Tickets
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest Talks Bad Bunny, Hall Of Fame News, Hurricane, Molly Holly & More
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Update
-
WWE2 days ago
McMahon vs Strowman, Bliss vs Orton & More Set For WWE Fastlane, Updated Card
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Eric Bischoff Believes Goldberg Still Wrestles For The Money
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Drew McIntyre Drops An F-Bomb On WWE Raw Talk
-
WWE2 days ago
New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned, Challenge Issued For WrestleMania 37
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
The New Day Hits Back At Critics Following Eleventh Tag Team Title Victory
-
AEW1 day ago
More Kenny Omega Content Planned For Upcoming IMPACT Wrestling Episodes