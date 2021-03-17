Connect with us

Tyrus vs JR Kratos Announced For NWA: Back for the Attack PPV, Updated Lineup

Published

1 hour ago

on

NWA: Back for the Attack

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced a singles match between two big hosses for their upcoming return to pay-per-view on March 21.

Funkasaurus-turned-Fox News host Tyrus (fka Brodus Clay) is back in action after a two-year absence from the ring. He’ll go one-on-one with the imposing JR Kratos, who has been gaining attention with recent performances on NJPW STRONG.


Kratos is currently one half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions, as he and Aron Stevens defeated Eli Drake and James Storm on a UWN Primetime Live pay-per-view in November to win the belts.

NWA: Back for the Attack will be the promotion’s first live event since NWA Hard Times in January 2020. There were plans to run the 2020 Crockett Cup in April, with Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll for the Ten Pounds of Gold announced as the main event, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the show to be postponed, and later cancelled.

This weekend’s show will also see Aron Stevens challenge Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, dedicated to the memory of Joseph Hudson (aka Josephus, The Question Mark), who passed away in February.

Updated card:

NWA World Heavyweight Title Match
Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens

NWA World Television Title Match
The Pope (c) vs. Thom Latimer

#1 Contender’s Match
Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

Fatal 4-Way
Crimson vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Slice Boogie

NWA: Back for the Attack airs live March 21 on FITE TV at 4:00 PM ET.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA Back For The Attack

Published

2 days ago

on

Mar 15, 2021

By

Nick Aldis

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match has been officially set for the upcoming Back For The Attack event.

The National Wrestling Alliance will be returning on March 21st with the Back For The Attack event, which will stream on FITE TV. The main event of that show has now been officially set, with current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis set to defend his title against former NWA National Champion, Aron Stevens.


The event will be dedicated to the life of Joseph Hudson, known as Jocephus and The Question Mark to many wrestling fans. Stevens and Hudson were tag team partners together on NWA Powerr.

So far, only one other match has been confirmed for the show, which is a four-way match featuring:

  • Jax Dane
  • Slice Boogie
  • Jordan Clearwater
  • Crimson

 

 

NWA Announces ‘Back For The Attack’ Pay-Per-View For March 21

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Mar 2, 2021

By

nwa

The National Wrestling Alliance is Back for the Attack.

A new pay-per-view listing on FITE reveals NWA Back for the Attack will stream on Sunday, March 21, at 4 p.m. ET. Pre-orders are available at $19.99.


The event description confirms that Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, and several others will appear.

On March 21st NWA is back on FITE! Back for the Attack is the first PPV event of NWA in 2021 and will be big, and historic! The event features the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA stars Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, Kamille, and many more.

As of this writing, an official announcement for the event has not been made on NWA’s website or social channels.

Dave Meltzer reported over the weekend that NWA will tape new content from March 21-24. This news came after NWA pulled their entire content library from YouTube. A “positive announcement” regarding their content is expected to be made soon.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest NWA updates.

NWA Star Jocephus Aka The Question Mark Passes Away

Published

3 weeks ago

on

Feb 25, 2021

By

Unfortunately, today it has been confirmed that NWA’s Jocephus, AKA The Question Mark has sadly passed away.

Jocephus (real name Joseph Hudson) has sadly passed away due to an undiagnosed medical issue, which has been confirmed by NWA’s President, Billy Corgan.


Jocephus, is a former NWA Southern Heavyweight Champion and spent more than 10 years with NWA, being best known for his work with Aran Stevens.

Corgan announced the news with the following statement:

It’s with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind support in the ring he’d always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed.

Several people within the wrestling world have reacted to the news, sharing their tributes to him.

Everyone at ProWrestling.com would like to offer condolences to the family and friends of Joseph Hudson at this time.

 

