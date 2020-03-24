NWA Releases 2020 Pop-Up Event: Nick Aldis vs James Storm, David Arquette Puts His Hair On The Line

In place of this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr, the National Wrestling Alliance has released their entire pop-up event from this past January, filmed at the Wilma Rudolph Convention Center in Clarksville, TN.

The show will premiere “live” tonight at 6PM ET but will be available on YouTube in its entirety at any time afterwards.

The card features Nick Aldis defending the NWA world title against the “Cowboy” James Storm, former women’s champion Jazz taking on Allie, David Arquette putting his hair on the line and more! Check it out above.