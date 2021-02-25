NWA
NWA Star Jocephus Aka The Question Mark Passes Away
Unfortunately, today it has been confirmed that NWA’s Jocephus, AKA The Question Mark has sadly passed away.
Jocephus (real name Joseph Hudson) has sadly passed away due to an undiagnosed medical issue, which has been confirmed by NWA’s President, Billy Corgan.
Jocephus, is a former NWA Southern Heavyweight Champion and spent more than 10 years with NWA, being best known for his work with Aran Stevens.
Corgan announced the news with the following statement:
It’s with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind support in the ring he’d always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed.
Several people within the wrestling world have reacted to the news, sharing their tributes to him.
My heart is broken. R.I.P. Sensei ❓. Thank you for all you have done for the fans and for me. This does not seem real.
— Aron (@AronsThoughts) February 25, 2021
You two were a brilliant duo. Incredibly sad – he was a great guy & performer. RIP Joseph.
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) February 25, 2021
Shocked to hear of the passing of Joseph Hudson and I send my condolences to his son and entire family. Joseph was an incredibly talented man in front of the camera as well as behind it. I’m honored I had the chance to work with him and will never forget the laughs we shared❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/RHfZZum4DH
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) February 25, 2021
RIP to my brother and friend Joseph Hudson. #nwa #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/queAuosVJS
— 🔥Justin Credible🔥 (@PJPOLACO) February 25, 2021
Everyone at ProWrestling.com would like to offer condolences to the family and friends of Joseph Hudson at this time.
