NWA Suspends Crockett Cup And NWA Powerrr Live Events

NWA is the latest company to pull their planned events due to the growing outbreak of Coronavirus, with the Crockett Cup being suspended.

The National Wrestling Alliance announced that is suspending its NWA Crockett Cup event, which was scheduled for Apr. 19 at the Gateway Center Arena in Georgia. The following NWA Powerrr tapings, scheduled for Apr. 20 and 21 from GPB Studios, have also been suspended.

From NWA:

STATEMENT FROM NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE

The National Wrestling Alliance, given the uncertain course of this world health crisis, is suspending normal operations until June as far as any live performances. This includes the upcoming Atlanta, GA events; Crockett Cup PPV on April 19th at the Gateway Center Arena and our NWA Powerrr tapings at GPB Studios on April 20th and 21st. At this time, the Super Powerrr episode scheduled to air on Tuesday March 17th, which promoted these events, will not air in its current form in order to not create confusion in the marketplace. However, we will continue to produce content in the interim, and thank fans in advance for their continued support.

The health and safety of our wrestlers, in-house and NWA staff, and fans are of the utmost importance during the global pandemic of COVID-19. We look forward to seeing you all soon.

For those who have purchased tickets to The Crockett Cup at the Gateway Center, you’ll be receiving a refund from the point of purchase. For the NWA Powerrr at GPB on April 20th and 21st, if you’d like to keep your tickets for a future GPB event please email Maureen @nationalwrestlingalliance.com If you do not contact Maureen within 5 days, you’ll be issued a refund on your NWA Powerrr tickets.

Also anyone who has pre-ordered Crockett Cup on Fite.tv will be receiving a refund as well ASAP.

Please stay safe!

David Lagana VP National Wrestling Alliance