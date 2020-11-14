NWA Women’s Title Match Announced For 11/18 AEW Dynamite

The NWA Women’s World Championship will be on the line this coming Wednesday, November 18, as the incumbent champion Serena Deeb defends her newly won title live on TNT. Her opponent will be the former world champion, Thunder Rosa.

The two have developed an interesting rival over the past few months. AEW actually brought Deeb in right before All Out, in order to give Thunder Rosa, the champion at the time, a great match going into her defense at the pay-per-view.

She was later offered a contract, in part due to the overwhelmingly positive reaction fans and company officials alike had towards that match.

Deeb went on to defeat Thunder Rosa in a rematch at a recent UWN Prime Time Live pay-per-view to win the NWA Women’s World title, and defended it successfully against Allysin Kay at AEW Full Gear.

AEW and the NWA will once again partner up to present the third match in this series between Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa, this coming Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.