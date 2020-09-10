AEW Dynamite has a stacked card for next week’s show with title matches, parking lot brawls, and much more already being announced.

Just one week after winning the AEW Tag Team Titles, FTR will be in action on AEW Dynamite next week in a non-title match against Jurassic Express.

FTR just got iced by Jurassic Express! Next week on Dynamite – It’s FTR vs. Jurassic Express in tag team action!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jZVIna2NHv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 10, 2020

However, while that match won’t have the titles on the line, one that will is the bout between Thunder Rosa and Ivelisse. This will be an NWA Women’s Championship match as Thunder Rosa puts her title on the line.

As well as that there will be a parking lot brawl as the rivalry between Best Friends and Proud N Powerful finally comes to an end. Plus, fellow Inner Circle members, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will be in action as they compete against Private Party.

MJF is also confirmed to be in action next week, although it is unknown who he will be facing at this point.

It is worth noting that it is unknown what date any match will be happening as AEW Dynamite will have two broadcasts next week on September 16/17 due to the NBA Playoffs that are also taking place on TNT.