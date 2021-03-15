NWA
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA Back For The Attack
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match has been officially set for the upcoming Back For The Attack event.
The National Wrestling Alliance will be returning on March 21st with the Back For The Attack event, which will stream on FITE TV. The main event of that show has now been officially set, with current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis set to defend his title against former NWA National Champion, Aron Stevens.
The event will be dedicated to the life of Joseph Hudson, known as Jocephus and The Question Mark to many wrestling fans. Stevens and Hudson were tag team partners together on NWA Powerr.
So far, only one other match has been confirmed for the show, which is a four-way match featuring:
- Jax Dane
- Slice Boogie
- Jordan Clearwater
- Crimson
NWA
NWA Announces ‘Back For The Attack’ Pay-Per-View For March 21
The National Wrestling Alliance is Back for the Attack.
A new pay-per-view listing on FITE reveals NWA Back for the Attack will stream on Sunday, March 21, at 4 p.m. ET. Pre-orders are available at $19.99.
The event description confirms that Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, and several others will appear.
On March 21st NWA is back on FITE! Back for the Attack is the first PPV event of NWA in 2021 and will be big, and historic! The event features the NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA stars Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, Kamille, and many more.
As of this writing, an official announcement for the event has not been made on NWA’s website or social channels.
Dave Meltzer reported over the weekend that NWA will tape new content from March 21-24. This news came after NWA pulled their entire content library from YouTube. A “positive announcement” regarding their content is expected to be made soon.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest NWA updates.
NWA
NWA Star Jocephus Aka The Question Mark Passes Away
Unfortunately, today it has been confirmed that NWA’s Jocephus, AKA The Question Mark has sadly passed away.
Jocephus (real name Joseph Hudson) has sadly passed away due to an undiagnosed medical issue, which has been confirmed by NWA’s President, Billy Corgan.
Jocephus, is a former NWA Southern Heavyweight Champion and spent more than 10 years with NWA, being best known for his work with Aran Stevens.
Corgan announced the news with the following statement:
It’s with a heavy heart that I share that my friend and brother in wrestling, Joseph Hudson, has passed away suddenly from an as-yet undiagnosed medical issue. NWA fans would know him as Jocephus as well as The Question Mark; where thanks to the great fans at GPB Studios in Atlanta, Joseph was able to receive the kind support in the ring he’d always dreamt of. He is survived by a young son whom he loved dearly, and if anything would pain him about leaving this earth it would be not being able to be there for his boy. RIP Joseph, love to you and Godspeed.
Several people within the wrestling world have reacted to the news, sharing their tributes to him.
My heart is broken. R.I.P. Sensei ❓. Thank you for all you have done for the fans and for me. This does not seem real.
— Aron (@AronsThoughts) February 25, 2021
You two were a brilliant duo. Incredibly sad – he was a great guy & performer. RIP Joseph.
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) February 25, 2021
Shocked to hear of the passing of Joseph Hudson and I send my condolences to his son and entire family. Joseph was an incredibly talented man in front of the camera as well as behind it. I’m honored I had the chance to work with him and will never forget the laughs we shared❤️🙏🏼 https://t.co/RHfZZum4DH
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) February 25, 2021
RIP to my brother and friend Joseph Hudson. #nwa #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/queAuosVJS
— 🔥Justin Credible🔥 (@PJPOLACO) February 25, 2021
Everyone at ProWrestling.com would like to offer condolences to the family and friends of Joseph Hudson at this time.
NWA
Nick Aldis Discusses The Upcoming Return Of NWA Powerr
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis recently spoke about the current plans for the return of NWA Powerr.
The show is set to return in 2021 following a break due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but there is currently no date attached to when that will be.
However, during a recent interview with ‘The Wrestling’s Cool’ podcast, Nick Aldis gave a hint at those plans, stating that he was “conservatively guessing” things will be back for Spring. He also revealed he has reached out to a few people he would like to be involved, but didn’t want to name any names.
“Depends on when we start up again. I would conservatively be guessing that we’ll be ready to do Powerrr again by the spring, and so I know who I — and it’s not up to me. I have obviously a fairly significant amount of influence, but I know who I would like to see on the show and there’s a few guys who I’ve reached out to and I’ve talked to Billy [Corgan] and Pat Kenney [Simon Diamond] and said, ‘Look, I’ve got this idea for this guy.’ But, I’m reluctant to say too much because one, given our track record of getting guys over and recognizing talent, the second I say their names, someone else is gonna try and sign them, and two because who knows what’s gonna happen with them between now and the spring? Some of them may end up signing a contract somewhere else so I don’t want to — I just don’t want that attention to go there.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
