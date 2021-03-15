NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match Set For NWA Back For The Attack

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match has been officially set for the upcoming Back For The Attack event.

The National Wrestling Alliance will be returning on March 21st with the Back For The Attack event, which will stream on FITE TV. The main event of that show has now been officially set, with current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis set to defend his title against former NWA National Champion, Aron Stevens.

The event will be dedicated to the life of Joseph Hudson, known as Jocephus and The Question Mark to many wrestling fans. Stevens and Hudson were tag team partners together on NWA Powerr.

Fans, we are a week away from #BackForTheAttack, and we have a special message from our president @Billy about the main event and our friend Joseph Hudson.#RIPJosephHudson

So far, only one other match has been confirmed for the show, which is a four-way match featuring: