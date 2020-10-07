NXT Champion Finn Balor Confirms Broken Jaw (Photo)

The Prince has a broken jaw.

NXT Champion Finn Balor has confirmed that he suffered a broken jaw this past Sunday night at NXT TakeOver 31 during his title match with the Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly.

Balor was bleeding from the mouth during the final moments of the match, and was visibly in pain after it was all over. The x-rays, which he posted on Twitter this afternoon, confirm that his jaw is broken in two places.

The Bullet Club co-founder is the second NXT Champion in a row to suffer an injury while holding the title. Karrion Kross separated his shoulder and was forced to vacate the belt just four days after winning it, leading to Balor winning the belt at NXT Super Tuesday II.