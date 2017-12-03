WWE NXT Champion Loses Mother To Cancer, Watch Maryse vs. Mickie James (Video)

It seems that on Wednesday, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and part of the group known as The Undisputed Era, Kyle O’Reilly lost his mother to cancer. He shared a very heartfelt post on his Instagram, saying that “Heaven gained another Angel.” Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kyle O’Reilly and his family for his loss.

O’Reilly was recently reported by WWE and ProWrestling.com’s Nick Paglino to have captured the NXT Tag Team Championships from SAnitY with his partner Bobby Fish in the most recent set of NXT Tapings at Full Sail University.

Full Match: Maryse vs. Mickie James – Divas Championship Match: Night of Champions 2009

WWE has posted a new video on their YouTube page featuring then Divas Champion, Maryse, defending her championship against Mickie James at Night of Champions in 2009. This comes just a few weeks before WWE Clash of Champions, which replaced the Night of Champions PPV in 2016.