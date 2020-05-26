It looks like the All Elite Wrestling roster and crew had a great time celebrating Memorial Day this week! In the aftermath of this past weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, quite a few members of the team attended a Memorial Day party held by AEW President Tony Khan.

Guests included new arrival Brian Cage, Cody and Brandi Rhodes, boxing icon Mike Tyson, Dr. Britt Baker, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Taz, Nyla Rose, Vickie Guerrero, Allie, Joey Janela, and more.

WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole was also in attendance at the party, but that’s hardly a surprise as he lives locally and has been in a relationship with Britt Baker for quite some time.