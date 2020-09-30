NXT Champions Teaming Up For Big Mixed Tag Team Match Tonight

WWE has announced a huge mixed tag team match for tonight’s go-home episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Just four days before the titles are on the line at NXT TakeOver: 31 women’s champion Io Shirai will team up with North American Champion Damian Priest to take on husband-and-wife duo Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano.

Also confirmed for the show is a match between Dakota Kai and Shotzi Blackheart, as well as the final confrontation between NXT Champion Finn Balor and challenger Kyle O’Reilly, moderated by none other than WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.