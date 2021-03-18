WWE
NXT Championship Match Confirmed For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
WWE announced at the top of this week’s WWE NXT that Finn Balor will defend the NXT Championship against Karrion Kross in a main event at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
It remains to be seen which night the bout will take place. As noted, TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 will air on USA Network on Wednesday, April 7. Night 2 will air on Peacock on Thursday, April 8.
Balor and Kross have yet to face each other in the squared circle. Balor won his second NXT Title in September after Kross forfeited the title due to injury. Since Kross returned in December, it’s only been a matter of time before their paths crossed.
More matches will be added to TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in the coming weeks.
WWE Announces Sarray (FKA Sareee) Is Coming Soon To NXT
WWE announced on Wednesday that Sarray is officially coming soon to the black-and-gold brand.
The wrestler formerly known as Sareee has already had a ten-year career in Japan at the age of 24 in promotions such as World Woman Pro-Wrestling Diana and Seadlinnng.
Sareee has held six titles and won three tournaments during her in-ring tenure thus far. She was set to debut in WWE a year ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from making the move to the states.
Now that travel bans have been lifted, Sareee will debut in NXT soon under the name of Sarray.
If Sarray doesn’t debut at NXT TakeOver Stand & Deliver, expect her first WWE appearance to happen soon after.
Cruiserweight Championship Unification Match Set For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
The real NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be determined at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
Jordan Devlin returned to the U.S. on this week’s NXT to confront interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. After a war of words, Escobar suggested there was only one place worthy of determining the true champion: NXT TakeOver.
Devlin captured his title at Worlds Collide in January 2020, but disappeared from television last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To buy time, WWE held an eight-man tournament in the spring to crown an interim champion.
Santos Escobar would beat Drake Maverick to win the tournament and the title. He then went on to defend the title against the likes of Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Jake Atlas, and Gran Metalik.
When NXT UK returned in the fall, Devlin defended his title overseas against Amir Jordan, Oliver Carter, and Ben Carter. As noted, Devlin will defend at least one more time when he puts the title on the line against Trent Seven on this week’s NXT UK.
In addition to Devlin vs. Escobar, the two-night TakeOver: Stand & Deliver event will feature NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross.
WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: LA KNIGHT COMPETES, JORDAN DEVLIN RETURNS, MORE!
WWE NXT Results
March 17th, 2021
Orlando, FL
March 17th, 2021
Orlando, FL
FINN BALOR PROMO
Finn Balor kicks off the night, recapping everyone he’s beaten, saying there’s only one man that remains. Balor says he has been waiting for Karrion Kross, and he claims that at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, his time is up. Kross and Scarlett quickly make their way down, and Kross says this wasn’t going to happen until they both sorted their separate affairs.
He says that the fans need to know who the real champion is around here and Balor says everyone wants to be the champion until the real one walks in the room. He says Kross walks and talks like a champion, but there’s one problem…Finn Balor is the champion, and Kross doesn’t have what it takes to beat him.
Karrion then promises that at Takeover, Balor will know exactly what it feels like when he chokes Finn out. However, Finn says Kross will know what it is like to be in the main event of Takeover and choke. Scarlett then says she has seen this in the cards, claiming it all happens for a reason.
However, the NXT Tag Team Champions then make their way down with Danny Burch saying they’re all just words, claiming that Balor should be facing Pete Dunne. Oney Lorcan puts over Dunne’s run as NXT UK Champion, and he says that Pete could beat both Kross and Balor.
Scarlett says there are moments in time, like this, which lead to an inevitable future, where they put their NXT Tag Team Championships on the line against…Finn & Kross. They don’t want any of it, but Scarlett then heads out and flirts with them, saying they’re confident and know what they want.
She says they wouldn’t stand being seen as cowards, and she manages to talk them into a title match…tonight.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Backstage, Tommaso Ciampa questions where Alexander Wolfe is, pointing out that Timothy Thatcher is missing, as he wonders if Imperium is behind that. He promises to solve this issue tonight.
DEXTER LUMIS vs. AUSTIN THEORY
Before the match, Austin Theory is shown on an iPad talking to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae who are at home. They tell him this is something he has to do alone, with this being the last part of his therapy.
The match immediately goes to commercial, but upon its return, Austin Theory is in control, although when he goes for a pinfall, Dexter Lumis locks in The Silence, but Theory manages to fight his way out of the situation. Austin then tries to roll into the ring and attack Lumis, but he catches him and hits a spine buster instead.
Lumis then drops Theory with several big right hands as he then hits a clothesline and a bulldog, hitting a huge leg drop immediately after. Austin gives as good as he gets though, with a huge running knee strike as he then plants Dexter to the mat, but Lumis manages to kick out.
The two men then go back and forth with some big shots until Lumis drops his opponent with a clothesline. Theory then ends up hugging Dexter when he goads him in, thinking they’re friends, but that doesn’t work out as he tries to lock in The Silence.
Theory kicks out and says he knew he shouldn’t have trusted him, but as Austin tries to hit his finisher, Lumis reverses and finally gets The Silence locked in, forcing Theory to tap.
Winner: Dexter Lumis
