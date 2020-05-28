NXT Championship Match & Stipulations Set For NXT Takeover: In Your House

The main event of NXT Takeover: In Your House is set.

NXT Champion Adam Cole demanded time to negotiate with GM William Regal this Wednesday evening, issuing a list of demands that includes – among other things – a stipulation for what may be his final match with The Velveteen Dream.

The Undisputed Era leader has been on a war path trying to make sure that Dream never again gets a shot at his title. Regal has agreed that if he loses their rematch at In Your House, Dream will never again get an opportunity to challenge for the title while it around Cole’s waist.

Regal added his own stipulation, however, claiming that he will find a location outside of the WWE Performance Center for the two Superstars to settle their score. Sounds like another cinematic match might potentially be in the works…

Cole’s other demand was that The Undisputed Era be granted a fair rematch for the NXT Tag Team Championships, although it was not clear if that stipulation was a part of their final deal.