WWE
NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match Announced For NXT UK
As confirmed on this week’s The Bump, Jordan Devlin will defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Trent Seven on this Thursday’s new episode of NXT UK.
Seven has training in recent weeks to drop weight in order to qualify for a Cruiserweight Title match. Coincidentally, Devlin is returning to NXT tonight to confront interim champion Santos Escobar on who the real titleholder is.
Depending on the outcome of the NXT UK match, Jordan Devlin or Trent Seven could face Santos Escobar at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in a few weeks to determine a true champion.
In a special @NXTUK exclusive on #WWETheBump, @trentseven has officially made weight and is eligible to challenge for the #WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship TOMORROW on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/qjWmiB4wJQ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 17, 2021
It's official.
After making the weight on a special @WWETheBump exclusive, @trentseven will challenge @Jordan_Devlin1 for the #WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship TOMORROW on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/uwcB9nkk6U
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 17, 2021
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
WWE
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
Featured above is this week’s brand new episode of WWE’s The Bump. McKenzie Mitchell fills in for Kayla Braxton this week to run down all the action heading into WWE Fastlane and tonight’s episode of NXT.
This week’s show also includes interviews with WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze celebrating women’s history month, Kevin Owens celebrates the stunner during “Stone Cold” Week, NXT UK star Trent Seven checks in before his big Cruiserweight weigh-in, and the legendary Savio Vega!
WWE
New On-Sale Date & Capacity Set For WrestleMania 37 Tickets
WWE has announced that the new on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets will be this Friday, March 19, at 10 a.m. ET.
Tickets were supposed to go on-sale Tuesday, March 16, however WWE announced during Monday’s Raw that a new date would be announced soon as the company finalized plans for the two-day event.
Per the latest announcement, “Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale starting tomorrow, March 18, at 10 a.m. ET, can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale. Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com.”
The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that WWE will have 36% capacity at Raymond James Stadium, meaning up to approximately 25,000 fans can attend each night of WrestleMania. The Super Bowl reportedly had 38% capacity.
Eduardo Encina reiterated, “Health and safety protocols at WrestleMania will include seating pods, social distancing, masks required, temperature checks, health screenings, cashless concessions and mobile ticketing. Free masks will be given upon entry, like at the Super Bowl.”
A recent report from Jon Alba suggested WWE was looking at having 45,000 fans in attendance each night with socially-distanced pods. Pre-pandemic, Raymond James Stadium would typically hold 70,000 including floor seats.
WrestleMania 37 currently has four matches on the card. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest updates.
Wrestling News
The New Day Hits Back At Critics Following Eleventh Tag Team Title Victory
The New Day captured the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships this week, and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hit back at their critics.
The duo defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to capture their eleventh Tag Team Titles, and after their match, Kofi Kingston sent a message to anyone who claims they’re tired of seeing them with the titles.
“We told a lot of people what was going to happen. A lot of people are upset right now. ‘Oh, we’re tired of seeing New Day as champions’. Don’t be mad at us, be mad at Shelton and Cedric for not being able to keep the championships.
“Be mad at all your favorite tag teams for not being able to step up against your boys. Don’t be mad at us, we’re just doing our jobs. All we do is go out and entertain and win championships. That’s it. Don’t be mad at us. Be mad at your favorites.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
It didn’t take long for The New Day to get their first rivals, as AJ Styles and Omos announced that they want to become Tag Team Champions. A match was then set between the two teams for WWE WrestleMania 37, which will mark the in-ring debut of Omos.
Tyrus vs JR Kratos Announced For NWA: Back for the Attack PPV, Updated Lineup
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
Complete Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam
NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match Announced For NXT UK
New On-Sale Date & Capacity Set For WrestleMania 37 Tickets
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest Talks Bad Bunny, Hall Of Fame News, Hurricane, Molly Holly & More
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Update
-
WWE2 days ago
McMahon vs Strowman, Bliss vs Orton & More Set For WWE Fastlane, Updated Card
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Eric Bischoff Believes Goldberg Still Wrestles For The Money
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Drew McIntyre Drops An F-Bomb On WWE Raw Talk
-
WWE2 days ago
New WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Crowned, Challenge Issued For WrestleMania 37
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
The New Day Hits Back At Critics Following Eleventh Tag Team Title Victory
-
AEW1 day ago
More Kenny Omega Content Planned For Upcoming IMPACT Wrestling Episodes