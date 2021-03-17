NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match Announced For NXT UK

As confirmed on this week’s The Bump, Jordan Devlin will defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Trent Seven on this Thursday’s new episode of NXT UK.

Seven has training in recent weeks to drop weight in order to qualify for a Cruiserweight Title match. Coincidentally, Devlin is returning to NXT tonight to confront interim champion Santos Escobar on who the real titleholder is.

Depending on the outcome of the NXT UK match, Jordan Devlin or Trent Seven could face Santos Escobar at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in a few weeks to determine a true champion.

In a special @NXTUK exclusive on #WWETheBump, @trentseven has officially made weight and is eligible to challenge for the #WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship TOMORROW on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/qjWmiB4wJQ — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 17, 2021

