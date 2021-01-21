NXT Dusty Cup News: Catanzaro & Carter Upset, Two Men’s Teams Advance, Adonis Out

WWE began the NXT women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this week, while the men’s tournament continued with first-round matches.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter pulled off the shocking upset victory over Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. Io Shirai provided the assist by taking out Martinez, allowing for Catanzaro to pin Storm.

SHOCK THE WORLD? THEY DID JUST THAT! 🤯 🤯 🤯@KacyCatanzaro & @wwekayden made jaws drop to the floor by defeating early favorite Toni Storm & @RealMMartinez in the first-round of the Women's #DustyClassic! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gNPU2sKgTu — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 21, 2021

Before the action got underway, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix appeared to present the trophy and eight teams.

On the men’s side, Kushida and Leon Ruff knocked out Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory when Kushida pinned the North American Champion. Later, Lucha House Party beat Imperium, which prompted the return of Alexander Wolfe.

A change is expected to be made to a first-round match as Ashante “Thee” Adonis is not cleared to compete on this week’s 205 Live. Adonis suffered a vicious loss to Karrion Kross, thus preventing him from teaming with Desmond Troy.

It remains to be seen if Troy will find a new tag team partner to face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, or if a new team will take their place.

Friday’s 205 Live is expected to feature a men’s and women’s Tag Team Classic match. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.