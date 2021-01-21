WWE
NXT Dusty Cup News: Catanzaro & Carter Upset, Two Men’s Teams Advance, Adonis Out
WWE began the NXT women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this week, while the men’s tournament continued with first-round matches.
Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter pulled off the shocking upset victory over Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez. Io Shirai provided the assist by taking out Martinez, allowing for Catanzaro to pin Storm.
SHOCK THE WORLD? THEY DID JUST THAT! 🤯 🤯 🤯@KacyCatanzaro & @wwekayden made jaws drop to the floor by defeating early favorite Toni Storm & @RealMMartinez in the first-round of the Women's #DustyClassic! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gNPU2sKgTu
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 21, 2021
Before the action got underway, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix appeared to present the trophy and eight teams.
"Tonight, we prepare to make history again." 👏 👏@TheBethPhoenix kicks off the first Women's #DustyClassic on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/cKtlJqLwkx
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2021
On the men’s side, Kushida and Leon Ruff knocked out Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory when Kushida pinned the North American Champion. Later, Lucha House Party beat Imperium, which prompted the return of Alexander Wolfe.
NeXT ROUND HERE THEY COME! #WWENXT #DustyClassic @LEONRUFF_ @KUSHIDA_0904 pic.twitter.com/v3Ol87IwFd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 21, 2021
A SHOOTING ⭐ PRESS seals the deal as @LuchadorLD & @WWEGranMetalik defeat @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE in the #DustyClassic! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SEGuWPJZf8
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2021
A change is expected to be made to a first-round match as Ashante “Thee” Adonis is not cleared to compete on this week’s 205 Live. Adonis suffered a vicious loss to Karrion Kross, thus preventing him from teaming with Desmond Troy.
Dessert. ❌💀#WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/yMjWfDIWqD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 21, 2021
It remains to be seen if Troy will find a new tag team partner to face Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari, or if a new team will take their place.
Friday’s 205 Live is expected to feature a men’s and women’s Tag Team Classic match. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
WWE
Timothy Thatcher Remains Undefeated Inside NXT’s Fight Pit
After a two-week delay, Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa finally met inside NXT’s brutal Fight Pit in the main event of this week’s show.
Thatcher would end up victorious by tapping Ciampa out with the stretch muffler. This makes him 2-0 inside the structure after he beat Matt Riddle in the first Fight Pit match last summer.
The silence speaks volumes. #Respect #FightPit #WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/CBN0DhdaEv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 21, 2021
With a firm grasp on @NXTCiampa's surgically-repaired knee locked in, Timothy Thatcher forces The #Blackheart to tap. #WWENXT #FightPit pic.twitter.com/8ABf6Lr1vz
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2021
2-TIME FIGHT PIT CHAMPION.#TimothyThatcher #FightPit #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hBhf90uLfF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 21, 2021
One would imagine the feud is now over, however Thatcher and Ciampa own a win over each other if WWE decides to settle score. It remains to be seen what’s next for them in NXT.
WWE
Finn Balor To Team With Kyle O’Reilly, Cruiserweight Title Match & More Set For Next Week
Next week’s WWE NXT will be heavy on tag team action again.
In the main event, NXT Champion Finn Balor will join forces with Kyle O’Reilly to take on NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a non-title bout.
This comes after William Regal granted Balor a chance to get his hands on the champs, but he needed to find a partner. Balor chose O’Reilly to cash in a favor.
NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT on @USA_Network! #DustyClassic
⚡@FinnBalor & @KORcombat vs. @ONEYLORCAN & @strongstylebrit!
🏆@WesLee_WWE & @NashCarterWWE vs. @WWEMaverick & Killian Dain!
🏆@JamesDrake_GYT & @ZackGibson01 vs. @LEONRUFF_ & @KUSHIDA_0904! pic.twitter.com/RcVRDFxooz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 21, 2021
The men’s Dusty Cup will continue with two quarterfinal matches. MSK will face Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, while Grizzled Young Veterans will face Kushida and Leon Ruff.
On the women’s side, it has been confirmed that Aliyah and Jessi Kamea will face Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in a first-round match.
Lastly, Santos Escobar is slated to defend the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Curt Stallion next week. Stallion earned this title match on the 205th episode of 205 Live when he won a five-way contender’s match.
.@EscobarWWE looks to EXPOSE and EMBARRASS @CurtStallion when he defends his #Cruiserweight Title NEXT WEEK! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wl68R1OsGw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 21, 2021
WWE
Alexander Wolfe Returns To WWE NXT
An unhappy Alexander Wolfe has returned to WWE NXT.
After his fellow Imperium mates Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel lost a first-round Dusty Cup match to Lucha House Party, Wolfe made a surprise appearance on the stage to meet them.
Uhhhh…. What's @TheWWEWolfe doing here on #WWENXT? 😳@FabianAichner @Marcel_B_WWE pic.twitter.com/kkbJksz0qB
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 21, 2021
A SHOOTING ⭐ PRESS seals the deal as @LuchadorLD & @WWEGranMetalik defeat @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE in the #DustyClassic! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/SEGuWPJZf8
— WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2021
Wolfe has worked a few NXT UK matches over the last few months and most recently lost to Joe Coffey in December. Perhaps Walter has sent him back to the states to steer Aichner and Barthel back in the right direction.
