WWE
NXT Dusty Cup News: Three Teams Advance, Women’s Semifinals Start Next Week
Three more teams have advanced in NXT’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments.
MSK defeated Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in the first second-round match of the night. They will now face the winners of Lucha House Party vs. Legado del Fantasma in the semi-finals.
MSK gets the WIN over Killian Dain & @WWEMaverick in the #DustyClassic Quarterfinals!
Up next for @NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE, the winner of #LegadoDelFantasma vs. #LuchaHouseParty. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/iyMtqgddBU
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2021
Grizzled Young Veterans went on to knock out Leon Ruff and Kushida without interference. The former NXT UK standouts will now face the winners of Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.
#GYV just secured themselves a 🎫 to mayhem and the #DustyClassic Semifinals on @USA_Network! #WWENXT @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 pic.twitter.com/S6dHmSyFMF
— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2021
On the women’s side, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai beat Jessi Kamea and Aliyah to advance to the semi-finals.
Impressive indeed. Great showing from @JessiKameaWWE and @WWE_Aliyah but the power and experience of @DakotaKai_WWE and @RaquelWWE secured their place in the next round of the #DustyClassic. #WWENXT https://t.co/MSrt6AYoEc
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2021
Next week’s NXT will feature the following men’s quarterfinals and women’s semifinals matches:
- Lucha House Party vs. Legado del Fantasma
- Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Adam Cole & Roderick Strong
- Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai vs. Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest Dusty Cup updates.
Results
WWE NXT Results (1/28): Dusty Cup Continues, Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Join Forces!
WWE NXT Results
January 27, 2021
Orlando, FL
Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC QUARTERFINALS MATCH
DRAKE MAVERICK & KILLIAN DAIN vs. MSK
We kick off tonight’s WWE NXT with the Dusty Cup and MSK’s second-ever WWE match. Wes Lee kicks things off with Drake Maverick and it is MSK who take advantage with Nash Carter tagging in as the duo work a great double team in their corner.
The duo makes frequent tags as they launch themselves over the top rope with a senton onto Maverick. However, Drake puts on the brakes to avoid the next move and he brings in Killian Dain, who simply uses Maverick to launch him into Carter.
The bigger man then starts unloading in his corner, dominating as he tags in Maverick, throws him to the floor to trip Carter as he then flattens him and then drops Drake on top for good measure. The duo then nails a pump kick combination, but Wes Lee breaks up the count.
Carter then slides out and makes a tag and MSK work together with quick strikes to chop him down. However, this only serves to anger Killian who then smashes Lee off the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, Dain keeps up the control, hitting a power slam and then a senton as Maverick then returns.
Carter is finally able to tag in though and he attacks Maverick with some knee strikes and then a knee to the jaw. Nash Carter then dropkicks Dain off the ring apron and MSK hits their moonsault/toss combination. On the outside, Carter wipes out Dain with a moonsault, but Maverick almost steals one in the process with a roll-up to Lee.
Wes Less fights out of it though and he hits a blockbuster as Carter keeps hold of Drake, allowing MSK to advance.
Winners: MSK
Curt Stallion is asked what people need to know about him, and he tells a story about driving and following shooting stars, which is why he’s the Lonestar Stallion. He says when that rocket gets strapped to his back, he’s going to the top.
WOMEN’S DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC FIRST-ROUND
JESSI KAMEA & ALIYAH vs. DAKOTA KAI & RAQUEL GONZALEZ
Aliyah starts things out with Raquel Gonzalez who lifts and spins her around, leading to Aliyah quickly tagging out. Jessi Kamea tries her luck, but once again Raquel is too powerful, until she misses with her elbow drop, allowing Kamea to hit a dropkick.
A distraction from Dakota Kai allows Raquel to nail her opponent with a clubbing blow, but Kamea then slams Kai to the mat as she tags in. Aliyah then catches Kai with a sharp forearm after some great double teamwork from them. Aliya dumps Kai out of the ring, but as she slides out, Gonzalez saves her partner and pulls her away, with Dakota following up with a pump kick.
Raquel then returns and hits a whirlwind slam, and Kai comes in with a sharp kick to add to that pain. They continue to isolate Aliyah in their corner with Raquel then hitting a one-hand hip toss as she then drops Kai onto her with a stomp.
Aliyah tries to fight away, but Kai pulls her back with her hair, but when Dakota tries to stop her again, Aliyah nails a DDT. She finally tags out, but Kamea runs straight into a clothesline from Gonzalez who then lifts up Jessi and plants her down to the mat.
Winners: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez
WWE
Three Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Matches Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature three more matches from both the men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments.
In women’s action, the Robert Stone Brand will be represented by Aliyah and Jessi Kamea as they team up for the fight of their lives against the dominant duo of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, who may just be the frontrunners to win the whole thing.
The second round of the men’s tournament will begin tonight as well. Hot off their debut, the former Rascalz — now known as MSK — will step into the ring against Drake Maverick and Killian Dain.
Plus, KUSHIDA and Leon Ruff will try to keep their unexpected momentum going off a huge upset over Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory in the first round. They’ll have to climb another mountain against the Grizzled Young Veterans.
Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT on the USA Network at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE
Backstage News On Jessamyn Duke’s WWE Status
When WWE announced Marina Shafir for the NXT women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic, questions came up regarding the status of Jessamyn Duke.
Fightful Select reports that Duke is not injured. In fact, she’s said to be focusing on creating content for the UpUpDownDown brand.
The backstage scoop notes, “Duke was a full-time game streamer when she was hired by WWE, and effectively creates digital content full time for WWE now, and was said to have preferred that role over wrestling in the current climate.”
Despite appearing in a few Raw Underground segments last year, WWE does not have creative plans to use Jessamyn Duke in the ring at this time.
As noted, Marina Shafir will team up with new signee Zoey Stark (fka Lacey Ryan) to face Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon in a first-round match.
