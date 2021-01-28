NXT Dusty Cup News: Three Teams Advance, Women’s Semifinals Start Next Week

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC QUARTERFINALS MATCH

DRAKE MAVERICK & KILLIAN DAIN vs. MSK

We kick off tonight’s WWE NXT with the Dusty Cup and MSK’s second-ever WWE match. Wes Lee kicks things off with Drake Maverick and it is MSK who take advantage with Nash Carter tagging in as the duo work a great double team in their corner.

The duo makes frequent tags as they launch themselves over the top rope with a senton onto Maverick. However, Drake puts on the brakes to avoid the next move and he brings in Killian Dain, who simply uses Maverick to launch him into Carter.

The bigger man then starts unloading in his corner, dominating as he tags in Maverick, throws him to the floor to trip Carter as he then flattens him and then drops Drake on top for good measure. The duo then nails a pump kick combination, but Wes Lee breaks up the count.

Carter then slides out and makes a tag and MSK work together with quick strikes to chop him down. However, this only serves to anger Killian who then smashes Lee off the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, Dain keeps up the control, hitting a power slam and then a senton as Maverick then returns.

Carter is finally able to tag in though and he attacks Maverick with some knee strikes and then a knee to the jaw. Nash Carter then dropkicks Dain off the ring apron and MSK hits their moonsault/toss combination. On the outside, Carter wipes out Dain with a moonsault, but Maverick almost steals one in the process with a roll-up to Lee.

Wes Less fights out of it though and he hits a blockbuster as Carter keeps hold of Drake, allowing MSK to advance.

Winners: MSK

Curt Stallion is asked what people need to know about him, and he tells a story about driving and following shooting stars, which is why he’s the Lonestar Stallion. He says when that rocket gets strapped to his back, he’s going to the top.

WOMEN’S DUSTY RHODES TAG TEAM CLASSIC FIRST-ROUND

JESSI KAMEA & ALIYAH vs. DAKOTA KAI & RAQUEL GONZALEZ

Aliyah starts things out with Raquel Gonzalez who lifts and spins her around, leading to Aliyah quickly tagging out. Jessi Kamea tries her luck, but once again Raquel is too powerful, until she misses with her elbow drop, allowing Kamea to hit a dropkick.

A distraction from Dakota Kai allows Raquel to nail her opponent with a clubbing blow, but Kamea then slams Kai to the mat as she tags in. Aliyah then catches Kai with a sharp forearm after some great double teamwork from them. Aliya dumps Kai out of the ring, but as she slides out, Gonzalez saves her partner and pulls her away, with Dakota following up with a pump kick.

Raquel then returns and hits a whirlwind slam, and Kai comes in with a sharp kick to add to that pain. They continue to isolate Aliyah in their corner with Raquel then hitting a one-hand hip toss as she then drops Kai onto her with a stomp.

Aliyah tries to fight away, but Kai pulls her back with her hair, but when Dakota tries to stop her again, Aliyah nails a DDT. She finally tags out, but Kamea runs straight into a clothesline from Gonzalez who then lifts up Jessi and plants her down to the mat.

Winners: Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez