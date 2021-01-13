As revealed on The Bump, 16 teams will compete in the 2021 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The bracket reveal confirmed a few make-shift tandems, as well as a mystery team known as “MSK.” The tournament matches are as follows on the left side:

Adam Cole & Roderick Strong vs. Breezango

Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Desmond Troy

Kushida & Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory

Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

And on the right side of the bracket:

MSK vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Jake Atlas

Drake Maverick & Killian Dain vs. Curt Stallion & August Grey

Imperium vs. Lucha House Party

Legado del Fantasma vs. Bollywood Boyz

The first-round tournament action kicks off tonight with Undisputed Era vs. Breezango and Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans.

As noted, tournament matches will take place on both NXT and 205 Live. The winning team will receive a future NXT Tag Team Championship match.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.