WWE

2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Bracket, All 16 Teams Announced; Who Is MSK?

Published

8 hours ago

on

2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

As revealed on The Bump, 16 teams will compete in the 2021 WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The bracket reveal confirmed a few make-shift tandems, as well as a mystery team known as “MSK.” The tournament matches are as follows on the left side:


  • Adam Cole & Roderick Strong vs. Breezango
  • Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Desmond Troy
  • Kushida & Leon Ruff vs. Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory
  • Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

And on the right side of the bracket:

  • MSK vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Jake Atlas
  • Drake Maverick & Killian Dain vs. Curt Stallion & August Grey
  • Imperium vs. Lucha House Party
  • Legado del Fantasma vs. Bollywood Boyz

The first-round tournament action kicks off tonight with Undisputed Era vs. Breezango and Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans.

As noted, tournament matches will take place on both NXT and 205 Live. The winning team will receive a future NXT Tag Team Championship match.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

Results

WWE NXT RESULTS – LIVE NOW: THE DUSTY CUP BEGINS, LERAE FACES BLACKHEART, MORE!

Published

40 mins ago

on

Jan 13, 2021

By

WWE NXT Results

WWE NXT Results
January 13, 2020
Orlando, FL

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

WWE

New Match Announced: NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano In Action Tonight

Published

1 hour ago

on

Jan 13, 2021

By

In what is likely to be the final announcement ahead of tonight’s broadcast, WWE has officially confirmed that NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano will be in non-title action against Dexter Lumis this evening on WWE NXT.

Gargano is looking to finally move past Leon Ruff after breaking his title defense “curse” last week at New Year’s Evil, which happened to be hosted by Mr. Lumis. This will be Lumis’ first match since defeating Cameron Grimes in a Strap Match at NXT Takeover: WarGames.


Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT tonight at 8:00 PM ET.

Match Card:

  • Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart
  • Johnny Gargano vs. Dexter Lumis
  • Dusty Cup: Undisputed Era vs. Breezango
  • Dusty Cup: Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

WWE

Grudge Match Announced For WWE NXT Tonight, Updated Card

Published

4 hours ago

on

Jan 13, 2021

By

Shotzi Blackheart
Photo: WWE

Just announced, Candice LeRae will once again clash with Shotzi Blackheart in a grudge match this evening on an all new episode of WWE NXT.

These two have been at each other’s throats for months, dating back to a number one contender’s match won by Candice in October 2020. Their issues sprawled into Halloween Havoc, where Shotzi blocked the Gargano family’s attempts to hijack the NXT Women’s Championship, and escalated into a wild WarGames match.


Last Wednesday night, Shotzi and KUSHIDA defeated Candice and Johnny Gargano in a mixed tag team match.

Updated match card:

  • Candice LeRae vs. Shotzi Blackheart
  • Dusty Cup: Adam Cole & Roderick Strong vs. Breezango
  • Dusty Cup: Ever-Rise vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

