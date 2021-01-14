NXT Fight Pit Rescheduled For 1/20 Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has confirmed that the NXT Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will now take place next Wednesday, January 20.

The match was originally scheduled for New Year’s Evil on January 6, but was pulled the day of due Thatcher’s storyline injury. There’s still no word on the real reason for the change, though logistical issues with the structure has been speculated on.

The first NXT Fight Pit occurred in May 2020 when Thatcher defeated Matt Riddle with Kurt Angle as the special guest referee.