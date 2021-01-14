WWE
NXT Fight Pit Rescheduled For 1/20 Episode Of WWE NXT
WWE has confirmed that the NXT Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher will now take place next Wednesday, January 20.
The match was originally scheduled for New Year’s Evil on January 6, but was pulled the day of due Thatcher’s storyline injury. There’s still no word on the real reason for the change, though logistical issues with the structure has been speculated on.
FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT!
Next week. #FightPit #WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/2zxcmPZ4Eq
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 14, 2021
The first NXT Fight Pit occurred in May 2020 when Thatcher defeated Matt Riddle with Kurt Angle as the special guest referee.
Three Teams Advance In WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Cup, Two Matches Set For Next Week
The men’s edition of the 2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic kicked off on Wednesday’s episode with three first-round matches.
The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Ever-Rise, MSK (the former Rascalz) defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah Scott, and Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Roderick Strong defeated Breezango.
Next week’s show on January 20 will feature at least two more first-round matches with Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory vs. Kushida and Leon Ruff, plus Imperium vs. Lucha House Party confirmed.
It remains to be seen if any men’s tournament matches will air on Friday’s 205 Live.
1st Round #DustyClassic competition continues NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!
💛🖤@WWEGranMetalik & @LuchadorLD vs. @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE
💛🖤@KUSHIDA_0904 & @LEONRUFF_ vs. @JohnnyGargano & @austintheory1 pic.twitter.com/uoT9NAUJ5A
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 14, 2021
In addition to the two men’s tag matches, next week’s show will also include Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a first-round women’s cup match. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher inside the NXT Fight Pit will also go down.
NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Starts Next Week, Four Teams Revealed
Four teams are now confirmed for the NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which kicks off next Wednesday, January 20.
Representing the other half of The Way, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell confirmed in a backstage segment that they will vie for the Dusty Cup. Additionally, former WarGames teammates Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon will reunite to compete.
Later in the night, WWE went one step further and announced a first-round match for next week pitting Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter against the team of Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.
NEXT WEEK: The Women's #DustyClassic kicks off with @KacyCatanzaro & @wwekayden vs. Toni Storm vs. @RealMMartinez on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/rV6JN8w2uZ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 14, 2021
WWE will likely announce more teams in the coming days. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.
The Rascalz, Now Known As MSK, Make WWE NXT Debuts Under New Names
Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz have arrived in WWE NXT with new ring names.
The tandem, now collectively known as MSK, will go by Wes Lee and Nash Carter individually. MSK made their NXT in-ring debut on Wednesday’s episode by defeating Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in a first-round Dusty Cup match.
MSK = Wes Lee & Nash Carter#WWENXT #DustyClassic @DezmondXavier @zachary_wentz pic.twitter.com/GDFoL8tXwF
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2021
Welcome to #WWENXT, @DezmondXavier & @zachary_wentz!#WeAreNXT #DustyClassic pic.twitter.com/hu8YKcDUo6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 14, 2021
Formerly known as The Rascalz, Lee and Carter are fresh off of a two-year run in Impact Wrestling where they were also partnered with Trey Miguel.
MSK will now face the winners of Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Curt Stallion & August Grey.
