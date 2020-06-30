NXT Great American Bash Special To Air With Limited Commercials

WWE is now advertising that week one of NXT: The Great American Bash will air with “limited commercials” on the USA Network. This likely means that there will be less interruptions throughout the bigger matches, on a show with multiple Takeover-level bouts planned.

Wednesday’s episode will be headlined by Io Shirai vs. Shasha Banks in a must-see battle for the NXT Women’s Championship, in addition to the first ever NXT Strap Match between Dexter Lumis and Roderick Strong.

WWE will of course be going head-to-head with AEW Fyter Fest, the reason this special his happening in the first place. It will interesting to see if AEW is able to work out a deal with TNT to also air Dynamite with limited commercials.