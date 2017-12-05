ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

WWE has announced that NXT is heading to the North East in 2018 with shows in New York and New Jersey.

NXT will bring live action to Albany, N.Y., and Toms River, N.J., this January. The tour of Albany, N.Y., starts Thursday, Jan. 25, at the Washington Avenue Armory, followed by a stop at the Pine Belt Arena in Toms River, N.J., on Friday, Jan. 26.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday 8 December at 10 am EST.

Batista On Netflix

The Animal, Batista, is now on Netflix in the US as his film, Guardians Of The Galaxy: Volume Two, has been added to the list of content the service boasts. Batista plays Drax The Destroyer in the popular movie.

Bob Holly To Appear At UK Independent Show

Former WWE Superstar, Bob Holly has been confirmed to appear at an upcoming UK Independent show. The veteran wrestler will be performing for Southside Wrestling in February, he will be in action in Sheffield on the 24th Feb and St Neots on the 25th.