NXT Injury Report: Update On Jake Atlas Following Brutal Ciampa Attack

Featured below is this week’s official NXT Injury Report, covering both the legitimate injury of Karrion Kross as well as the storyline driven injury of Jake Atlas.

Kross won the NXT Championship this past weekend at TakeOver: XXX but suffered a separated shoulder during the action. He was forced to vacate the title on Wednesday night.

This week’s show also saw Tommaso Ciampa return to action, quickly defeating Jake Atlas before slingshotting the NXT upstart into the ring frame.

Medics then placed Atlas onto a stretcher, but Ciampa added scripted injury to… well, more scripted injury by giving him another DDT on the floor.

WWE was unspecific about the extent of the damage done to Atlas, only revealing that he had suffered “extensive injuries”, was taken to a “local medical facility”, and is not medically cleared to compete.