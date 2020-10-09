NXT Injury Report: Update On Ridge Holland, & Dakota Kai Suffers Neck Pains

The latest WWE NXT Injury report has come out on YouTube where WWE has revealed the full status on Ridge Holland and his injury.

Ridge Holland was stretchered out during WWE NXT this week after a brawl with Oney Lorcan. Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that he suffered an ankle dislocation and an ankle fracture. As well as that, Holland suffered a right knee patellar dislocation and a ruptured patellar tendon.

His dislocated knee was put back into place at ringside after it happened, whereas his ankle was put back in the emergency room.

There was also an update on Kyle O’Reilly following NXT Takeover: 31, where it was revealed he suffered contusions and a swollen liver. As well as that, Finn Balor’s broken jaw was confirmed and he is currently on a liquid diet only.

There was also an update on Dakota Kai who suffered neck and back pain following the main event this week.