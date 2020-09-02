NXT Ironman Match Ends In Draw, Huge Tiebreaker Set For ‘Super Tuesday II’

A major championship match has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which the company is promoting as ‘NXT Super Tuesday II’ in their second consecutive week on a modified schedule.

The NXT Championship was vacated last week as new champion Karrion Kross separated his shoulder in the same match that he won the title from Keith Lee at NXT Takeover: XXX.

A 60-minute ironman match between Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano was supposed to decide a new champion tonight. However, the bout went the distance and ended in a draw, with Cole and Balor each scoring two falls.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced that Adam Cole and Finn Balor will face off next week in the sudden death finals, with the winner becoming the new NXT Champion.