NXT Live Event Results From Detroit, MI (03/07): The Broserweights Defend, Ciampa vs Priest

NXT Live Event Results
Detroit, MI
3.7.20
Results courtesy of Fightful.com
NXT Tag Team Title Match
1-The Broserweights (c) def. Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink to retain
2- Candice LeRae def. Aliyah
3- Cameron Grimes def. Dexter Lumis
4- Dio Madden & Keith Lee def. Adam Cole & Roderick Strong
5- Austin Theory def. Bronson Reed
6- Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Santana Garrett
7- Tommaso Ciampa def. Damian Priest
-After the match, Johnny Gargano appeared to brawl with Ciampa to end the show.
Source :