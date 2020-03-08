ProWrestling.com

NXT Live Event Results From Detroit, MI (03/07): The Broserweights Defend, Ciampa vs Priest

NXT Live Event Results
Detroit, MI
3.7.20
Results courtesy of Fightful.com 

NXT Tag Team Title Match

1-The Broserweights (c) def. Shane Thorne & Brendan Vink to retain

2- Candice LeRae def. Aliyah

3- Cameron Grimes def. Dexter Lumis

4- Dio Madden & Keith Lee def. Adam Cole & Roderick Strong

5- Austin Theory def. Bronson Reed

6- Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, and Tegan Nox def. Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Santana Garrett

7- Tommaso Ciampa def. Damian Priest

-After the match, Johnny Gargano appeared to brawl with Ciampa to end the show.

 

 

 

