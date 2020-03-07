NXT Live Results From Cleveland (3/6): Ciampa vs Austin Theory, Keith Lee & Dio Madden Battle Undisputed Era

WWE NXT Live Results
March 6, 2020
Cleveland, OH
— Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne def. Brenan Vink & Shane Thorne
— Bronson Reed def. Dexter Lumis
— Candice LeRae def. Santana Garrett
— Adam Cole vs. Dio Madden ended in DQ after interference from Roderick Strong. This turned into…
— Keith Lee & Dio Madden def. Adam Cole & Roderick Strong
— Damien Priest def. Cameron Grimes
— Dakota Kai, Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah def. Teagan Nox, Mia Yim & Kayden Carter
— Tommaso Ciampa def. Austin Thoery
— Johnny Gargano attacked Ciampa and hit him with superkicks to end the show.