Photo Credit: WWE YouTube.com

NXT Live Results From Cleveland (3/6): Ciampa vs Austin Theory, Keith Lee & Dio Madden Battle Undisputed Era

WWE NXT Live Results
March 6, 2020
Cleveland, OH

— Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne def. Brenan Vink & Shane Thorne

— Bronson Reed def. Dexter Lumis

— Candice LeRae def. Santana Garrett

— Adam Cole vs. Dio Madden ended in DQ after interference from Roderick Strong. This turned into…

— Keith Lee & Dio Madden def. Adam Cole & Roderick Strong

— Damien Priest def. Cameron Grimes

— Dakota Kai, Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah def. Teagan Nox, Mia Yim & Kayden Carter

— Tommaso Ciampa def. Austin Thoery

— Johnny Gargano attacked Ciampa and hit him with superkicks to end the show.

