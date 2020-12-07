NXT New Year’s Evil Special Announced, Karrion Kross Teaser Airs During TakeOver

It remains to be seen when the next NXT TakeOver event will be. However, we do know that the next NXT TV special will air on January 6 with the title, “New Year’s Evil.” This will be the first episode of NXT in 2021.

It is not yet known if WWE has plans to pre-tape episodes for December 23 and 30, or if those will air live from the Capitol Wrestling Center as usual.

The last non-TakeOver special to air for NXT was Halloween Havoc on October 28. That event featured a number of gimmick and title matches, which boosted NXT’s viewership number, allowing them to outdraw AEW Dynamite.

Though this is purely speculation, one has to wonder if the New Year’s Evil tagline is being used since Karrion Kross is nearing his return to action. A new “tick tock” vignette aired during NXT TakeOver: WarGames, seemingly to tease the impending doom he has planned for the NXT roster.

Kross has been out of action since TakeOver XXX, where he captured the NXT Championship from Keith Lee. Kross separated his shoulder in the process of winning and has been recovering for nearly four months now.