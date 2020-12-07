WWE
NXT New Year’s Evil Special Announced, Karrion Kross Teaser Airs During TakeOver
It remains to be seen when the next NXT TakeOver event will be. However, we do know that the next NXT TV special will air on January 6 with the title, “New Year’s Evil.” This will be the first episode of NXT in 2021.
It is not yet known if WWE has plans to pre-tape episodes for December 23 and 30, or if those will air live from the Capitol Wrestling Center as usual.
The last non-TakeOver special to air for NXT was Halloween Havoc on October 28. That event featured a number of gimmick and title matches, which boosted NXT’s viewership number, allowing them to outdraw AEW Dynamite.
May your New Year's be…. 𝐸𝒱𝐼𝐿.
Don't miss #WWENXT New Year's Evil on January 6, 2021 at 8/7c on @USA_Network! 🎉 🎊 #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/O4g32JByUa
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
Though this is purely speculation, one has to wonder if the New Year’s Evil tagline is being used since Karrion Kross is nearing his return to action. A new “tick tock” vignette aired during NXT TakeOver: WarGames, seemingly to tease the impending doom he has planned for the NXT roster.
Kross has been out of action since TakeOver XXX, where he captured the NXT Championship from Keith Lee. Kross separated his shoulder in the process of winning and has been recovering for nearly four months now.
𝑻𝒊𝒄𝒌…
𝑻𝒐𝒄𝒌…#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/Hgx3eNpqIC
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
Vultures. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/7QzZCfIjku
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020
Ciampa Still Just As Dangerous, Raquel Gonzalez Comments On Dominant WarGames Win (Videos)
Raquel Gonzalez On Huge WarGames Win
Raquel Gonzalez is done living in the shadow of the NXT Superstars like Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai after her standout victory this Sunday night at NXT Takeover: WarGames.
The Texas powerhouse dominated the second ever women’s WarGames match, helping her team overcome an early numbers disadvantage. At one point she was fighting off opponents 3-on-1, and played a huge role in keeping Io Shirai out of the cage for several minutes.
Gonzalez actually won the match for her team, pinning the NXT Women’s Champion after powerbombing Io from the top rope through a horizontal ladder. One would think that should land her a shot at the title down the road, or at least put her in that position. Check out a post-match interview with Raquel below.
Tommaso Ciampa Still Just As Dangerous
The art of “Thatch-as-Thatch-can” wrestling was no match for Tommaso Ciampa this Sunday night at NXT Takeover: WarGames. Following a deeply physical and bloody victory over Timothy Thatcher, a fired up Ciampa was interviewed and claimed to be just as dangerous now as he ever was.
Ciampa gave props to his opponent, calling Thatcher a “tough dude” that reminded him of himself from two years ago on the black-and-yellow brand.
“Thatcher is a tough dude. I didn’t pick Timothy Thatcher because I thought he was anything but,” Ciampa told fans. “I get what he’s trying to do. When I look at Thatcher I see 2018 Ciampa in very, very many ways.”
The “Blackheart” also spoke about being choked out by Karrion Kross and missing the last two NXT Takeover events as a result, something he takes very personally. Check out the interview below.
Watch Io Shirai’s Insane WarGames Dive, Finn Balor Says “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince” This Week
Io Shirai Takes Out The Trash
If you missed this Sunday’s tremendous NXT Takeover: WarGames special on the WWE Network, or if you’re just here to rewatch NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai performing a death-defying stunt with a trash can – either way, we’ve got you covered.
The “Joshi Judas” teamed up with Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon and team captain Shotzi Blackheart to open the night against Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Toni Storm.
While they were ultimately unsuccessful, Io forced her way into the bout by launching herself off the top of the double cage, with a trash can around her entire upper body. Check out the dive above.
Finn Balor: “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince”
NXT Champion Finn Balor claims it will be “all eyes on the Prince” this Wednesday night on an all new episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Balor has been off television healing up from a broken jaw he sustained back in October. The vignette below first ran on Sunday night at NXT Takeover: WarGames.
Johnny Gargano Regains NXT North American Title, Austin Theory Assists
Johnny Gargano is now the first person in WWE to become a three-time NXT North American Champion coming out of NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday.
Gargano defeated Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in a highly-competitive triple threat match that saw several interferences from multiple “Ghostface” masked men. After Gargano pinned Ruff to regain the title, Austin Theory was revealed to be the primary assailant who previously screwed over Priest at Halloween Havoc.
"IT WAS ME, AUSTIN! IT WAS ME ALL ALONG… AUSTIN!" @austintheory1 is BACK! 😯 #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/EgROumznXF
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2020
The three competitors have been involved in a series of rather short North American Championship reigns since Priest won the title in a Ladder Match at TakeOver: XXX in August. Gargano would beat him 67 days later at Halloween Havoc before Ruff won the title in shocking fashion two weeks later. Ruff’s first reign clocks in at 25 days.
It looks like Gargano and Theory will be a new tandem going forward following the Ghostface reveal. Once recovered from their respective injuries, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell will likely be featured alongside them at some point on NXT TV.
Check out Gargano and Theory’s post-TakeOver interview embedded below:
