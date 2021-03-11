WWE
NXT News: Shirai Wants Gonzalez, Kross Confronts Balor, O’Reilly Returns
A few key rivalries are heating up ahead of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 37 week.
After Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai lost the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, and Io Shirai defeated Toni Storm, Shirai told Gonzalez that she wants her next.
Raquel vs. Io has been brewing since Gonzalez pinned Shirai inside WarGames in December.
Elsewhere, Finn Balor retained against Adam Cole in the main event after Kyle O’Reilly appeared at ringside. O’Reilly went on to attack Cole before Balor turned around to find Karrion Kross waiting behind him.
Kross has been waiting for his rematch since relinquishing the title due to injury in August. His injury allowed Balor to beat Cole to win the vacant title in September.
With less than a month to go, it looks like Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Raquel Gonzalez vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, and Karrion Kross vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor will be the top matches for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will air across two nights, April 7 on USA Network and April 8 on Peacock. We’ll have complete coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
Jordan Devlin’s Return, LA Knight’s In-Ring Debut & More Set For 3/17 WWE NXT
Several items have been announced for next week’s WWE NXT on Wednesday, March 17.
LA Knight announced in a backstage segment that he will make his NXT in-ring debut next week. He was attacked by Bronson Reed, but Reed has not been confirmed as his opponent.
Additionally, Jordan Devlin announced his travel ban has been lifted. Therefore, the Irish Ace is returning to the US and will appear on the St. Patrick’s Day edition of NXT to confront (interim) NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.
Escobar was crowned the interim champion last spring when Devlin was unable to travel. When NXT UK resumed production in the fall, Devlin continued reigning as Cruiserweight Champion in NXT UK.
Devlin vs. Escobar to determine the true NXT Cruiserweight Champion will likely be added to NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in April.
Next week’s NXT will also feature Dexter Lumis vs. Austin Theory and Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.
We’ll have complete NXT coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.
Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon Capture NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship
We have brand new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions for the second time in one night.
William Regal crowned Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez as the first-ever women’s tag champs for NXT at the top of the show. It was then confirmed they would defend against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart later in the night.
At the top of the second hour, Moon and Blackheart shockingly won the titles when Shotzi pinned Dakota after Raquel was incidentally bumped out of the ring with Ember.
Moon and Blackheart are now the second NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez Crowned First-Ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions
One of William Regal’s “game-changing” announcements at the top of tonight’s NXT was that Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are officially the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Kai and Gonzalez won the first NXT women’s Dusty Cup, but were screwed over in their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match last week against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.
Regal said he’s tired of waiting to be told what to do, so he introduced the new titles and is crowning the Dusty Cup winners.
Kai and Gonzalez have returned to their heel roots and will defend against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart tonight.
As noted, Regal also announced we will have a two-night NXT TakeOver event next month.
Click here to follow our ongoing NXT results.
