NXT News: Shirai Wants Gonzalez, Kross Confronts Balor, O’Reilly Returns

A few key rivalries are heating up ahead of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 37 week.

After Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai lost the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship, and Io Shirai defeated Toni Storm, Shirai told Gonzalez that she wants her next.

Raquel vs. Io has been brewing since Gonzalez pinned Shirai inside WarGames in December.

Elsewhere, Finn Balor retained against Adam Cole in the main event after Kyle O’Reilly appeared at ringside. O’Reilly went on to attack Cole before Balor turned around to find Karrion Kross waiting behind him.

Kross has been waiting for his rematch since relinquishing the title due to injury in August. His injury allowed Balor to beat Cole to win the vacant title in September.

With less than a month to go, it looks like Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Raquel Gonzalez vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, and Karrion Kross vs. NXT Champion Finn Balor will be the top matches for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will air across two nights, April 7 on USA Network and April 8 on Peacock. We’ll have complete coverage right here at ProWrestling.com.