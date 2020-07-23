NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier Set For 7/29 WWE NXT

The second qualifying match for the NXT North American Championship ladder match has been set for the upcoming 7/9 episode of WWE NXT.

Keith Lee relinquished the title at the start of WWE NXT this week, admitting he doesn’t want to stop others from reaching their potential and having opportunities. William Regal then confirmed that at NXT Takeover: XXX, there will be a ladder match to determine the new champion.

The first of those triple threat matches took place this week as Bronson Reed earned his spot at Takeover by defeating both Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong.

Now, the next triple threat match has been confirmed for next week as three in-form talents are set to do battle as Finn Balor faces Timothy Thatcher and Dexter Lumis.