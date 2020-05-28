NXT North American Championship Match Set For NXT Takeover: In Your House; Updated Match Card

After a recent back and forth war of words between Keith Lee and Johnny Gargano, WWE has officially confirmed the two men will compete at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Gargano had taken shots at the North American Champion during the dinner with the Gargano’s segment, and last night saw Keith Lee and Mia Yim mock the segment, leading to the match getting made. The North American Championship will be on the line.

Speaking of Mia Yim and Candice LeRae, they will be in action against each other next week on WWE NXT.

With the North American Championship match added, NXT Takeover: In Your House now has an absolutely stacked line up. Below is the current match card for the event:

– NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs The Velveteen Dream (if Cole wins, Velveteen cannot challenge him ever again for the title.)

– NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) vs Johnny Gargano

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai

– Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

– Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross