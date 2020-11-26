NXT North American Title Bout & Strap Match Added To WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames

This week, William Regal made several new matches official for the upcoming WWE NXT Takeover: WarGames event.

During an episode of the Kevin Owens Show, things got heated between Leon Ruff, Johnny Gargano, and Damian Priest. This led to William Regal making a triple threat match between them official for the upcoming Takeover where they will battle for the North American Championship.

As well as that, the storyline between Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes is set to continue into Takeover as they will compete in a strap match!

The full card for the show is as follows: