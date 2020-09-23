NXT North American Title Match Set For NXT TakeOver

WWE has officially announced that Damian Priest will defend the NXT North American Championship against Johnny Gargano on Sunday, October 4 at NXT TakeOver.

Priest successfully retained the title against Timothy Thatcher last Wednesday night in the main event of WWE NXT on the USA Network. He and Gargano were both a part of the North American title ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX.

The NXT Championship will also be on the line at TakeOver as Finn Balor defends against the winner of tonight’s Gauntlet Eliminator, and Io Shirai will defend against the winner of a battle royal, also taking place tonight. We’ll have updates on those matches very soon.