NXT North American Title Triple Threat Match Set For 6/24 NXT; Winner Challenges Adam Cole

During WWE NXT this week, William Regal made a major announcement with two massive championship matches being set for the future.

After lots of bickering and arguing in the ring between Adam Cole, Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, and Finn Balor about the future of the titles, William Regal stepped in.

The WWE NXT General Manager made a huge statement by announcing that next week, Keith Lee will be defending his NXT North American Championship. The Limitless One will be putting his title on the line in a triple threat match against both Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor.

But the announcements didn’t stop there, because not only will the winner of that match become the North American Champion, but they will also be the number one contender to Adam Cole’s NXT Championship.

That’s right, whoever leaves WWE NXT with the title next week will then go into a major ‘Winner Takes All’ match against Adam Cole the week after, where both titles will be on the line!