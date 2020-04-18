NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno Reportedly Hit By This Week’s WWE Cutbacks

NXT Superstar Kassius Ohno was one of the more than 40 on-air and behind the scenes names (and counting) confirmed so far as a part of this week’s WWE cutbacks, reports Dave Meltzer.

Ohno’s profile on WWE.com was moved to the Alumni section earlier in the week while the rest of the cuts were being announced. He had been working as a wrestler and coach for the NXT UK brand of late, so it’s possible he has been furloughed and could be brought back at a later time. We are working to confirm whether he has been permanently released or not.

Ohno, known as Chris Hero outside WWE, has worked all around the world for more than two decades, winning championships in Chikara, CZW, Evolve, PWG, Noah, wXw and of course Ring of Honor, where he and Cesaro were two-time ROH World Tag Team Champions as the “Kings of Wrestling”.

This was Ohno’s second run with WWE. He was signed to a developmental deal in 2012 and worked briefly in FCW before the company transitioned and rebranded developmental as NXT, but was released in 2013.

He would eventually return in 2016, as in between his two runs he became arguably the hottest name on the independent scene by working blow-away, show-stealing matches on virtually every show he appeared on.