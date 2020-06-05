NXT Superstar Reportedly Being Called Up To WWE Raw Brand

It was recently reported that NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic was heading to the “main roster”, and would either be reporting to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night Smackdown in the very near future.

In an update on that situation, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has confirmed that Dijakovic will in fact be a member of the Raw roster when he makes his impending debut.

An exact timetable for Dijakovic’s call-up was not given. WWE’s next major event is Backlash on Sunday, June 14 so – and this is total speculation – the most likely date would be the next night on Raw.

Former NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle is also making the jump up from the NXT brand. He was introduced by Kurt Angle on last week’s Smackdown broadcast, and will be competing there after he officially debuts.