NXT Superstar Returns To Action After 6 Months On The Injured List

Breezango is back!

Fandango and Tyler Breeze made a surprise return to television this Wednesday evening on WWE NXT, taking part in a triple threat tag team match to crown new #1 contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championships – and were actually victorious!

It was Fandango himself who pinned former champion Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era, in a match that also featured Kyle O’Reilly and the team of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

Fandango has been out of action since December, when he suffered an in-ring elbow injury that required a procedure called Tommy John’s Surgery. Breeze continued to wrestle as a singles star during his partner’s absence, and has been used fairly consistently on NXT and 205 Live.