NXT Superstars To Challenge For WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Next Week

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships have been all over the place ever since the Kabuki Warriors dropped the white-and-silver beauties at WrestleMania 36.

Bayley and Sasha Banks shocked the world last week on Friday Night Smackdown by defeating Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to become two-time champions. They’ll have to put the belts on the line this Sunday at WWE Backlash in a triple threat match against the former champs and The IIconics.

Whoever emerges victorious with the Women’s Tag Team Championships won’t have much time to rest, as WWE has already announced that the titles will be defended next week on NXT television. Whoever holds the titles at the time will face off against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

The two may not have a ton of experience working together, but they made a formidable alliance at NXT Takeover: In Your House last weekend, teaming with Mia Yim to defeat Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Candice LeRae.