NXT Tag Team & North American Title Matches Set For 9/16 WWE NXT

WWE is stacking the deck for the Wednesday night return of WWE NXT next week, with two championship matches being confirmed.

Following two Tuesday night episodes, the black and gold brand will return to Wednesday nights next week in a major way.

Breezango will be defending their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships in a rematch against Imperium as Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel look to regain their titles.

Meanwhile, Damian Priest will have his first North American Championship defence as he goes one on one with Timothy Thatcher in what promises to be an excellent match.

Outside of the two title bouts, NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai will also be in action as she competes against Shotzi Blackheart.