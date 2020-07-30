NXT Tag Team Title Match, #1 Contenders Match, & North American Title Ladder Qualifier Set For 8/5 WWE NXT

WWE NXT has announced an absolutely loaded line up for the 8/5 edition of the show with several huge matches being confirmed for the show.

Firstly, the NXT Tag Team Championships will be defended next week as Imperium competes against the Undisputed Era. The match came after Undisputed Era attacked the champions as they begin the claim to try and reclaim the brand as they hope to dominate again.

As well as that a major number one contender’s match is set as well with WWE looking to determine who will be facing Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: XXX. The match will see Rhea Ripley go one on one with Dakota Kai with the winner getting the title shot.

There will also be another qualifying match for the NXT North American Championship ladder match as Ridge Holland faces Damian Priest and Oney Lorcan. The winner will also head to the upcoming Takeover and will join Bronson Reed and Dexter Lumis who are already qualified.