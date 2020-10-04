Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s exclusive live coverage of WWE NXT TakeOver 31. The start time tonight is 7:00 PM ET. Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

NXT TakeOver 31 Results

October 4, 2020

Orlando, FL

We are live from the brand new WWE Capitol Wrestling Center! There are about 100 live fans surrounding the ring in their own individual cages, with a huge wall of video screens above them, similar to the ThunderDome.

NXT North American Title Match

Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Gargano hits the ropes, ducks a clothesline but runs into a big spin kick from the champion, catching him under the chin. Priest goes to work with clubbing blows, throwing Johnny from post to post before just Spartan kicking him into the corner. Wrist lock applied.

Johnny struggles free and baits his opponent out to the apron, ducking a shot and sweeping the big man’s leg to send him crashing down hard. He follows with kicks and a suicide dive, sending them both into the new chain link barricade. Back in the ring, Gargano goes low with a dropkick in the ropes, hanging him up. He heads to the top rope – Swanton across the back!

Priest gets his boot up in the corner and blocks a few swings by simply punching Johnny’s arm. Huge Flatliner rocks the challenger! Priest follows with one, two, three big splashes in the corner, into the Broken Arrow for a two-count. He sets up for the Razor’s Edge, but Gargano rolls through into a small package for a nearfall.

Gargano is slow to get up. He hits the ropes and runs into a big right hook. They trade shots which the champ wins easily. Priest blocks an enzuigiri, goes for a spin kick, Gargano ducks and sends him over the ropes. Johnny Wrestling looks to fly, but he’s caught out of the air and chokeslammed on top of the announce table! A big boot follows.

The champion tries for the Razor’s Edge again, and this time he hits it on the corner of the apron. He goes to the well one time too many with another splash and Gargano ducks it and chop blocks the knee. Standing sliced bread. Sliding lariat to the back of the head for two.

Johnny gets way too cocky and mocks Priest’s bow and arrow taunt. He loads up a superkick and shoots, but it’s blocked. Gargano responds with an enzuigiri. Priest with one of his own! The big man slowly mounts the top turnbuckle, but the challenger rolls out of the ring to safety.

Priest hits the ropes and clears the corner post with a monstrous dive to the outside, but Gargano pulls two members of security in front of him to block the attack. While the referee is dealing with that, Johnny sneaks back into the ring, gives his opponent a blatant low blow, and locks in the Gargano Escape! Priest slowly pulls them both across the ring, and is able to get his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold.

Johnny sets up for something on the apron, delivering rights and lefts trying to stagger the champion. More forearms. Dropkick. He hits the ropes but Priest catches him with a nasty elbow strike. Johnny fires back immediately with a superkick. Another superkick. Springboard coming… but Priest catches him in the ropes! The Reckoning connects! 1… 2… 3!

Winner & Still Champion: Damian Priest

CONTINUED ON THE NEXT PAGE >>>