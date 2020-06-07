NXT Takeover: In Your House

Date: June 7, 2020

Location: Orlando, FL

Start Time: 7PM ET

Pre-Show: 6:30PM ET

How To Watch: WWE Network

We will have live coverage of the entire broadcast starting with the pre-show at 6:30PM ET. The WWE Network will also have a special edition of The Bump at 10:30AM featuring Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Mauro Ranallo and others, followed by a best-of collection of NXT Takeover defining matches.

* * * * *

NXT Championship – Backlot Brawl

Adam Cole (c) vs. Velveteen Dream

NXT North American Championship

Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

NXT Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley

Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Mia Yim, Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez