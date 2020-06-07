NXT Takeover: In Your House
Date: June 7, 2020
Location: Orlando, FL
Start Time: 7PM ET
Pre-Show: 6:30PM ET
How To Watch: WWE Network
We will have live coverage of the entire broadcast starting with the pre-show at 6:30PM ET. The WWE Network will also have a special edition of The Bump at 10:30AM featuring Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Mauro Ranallo and others, followed by a best-of collection of NXT Takeover defining matches.
* * * * *
NXT Championship – Backlot Brawl
Adam Cole (c) vs. Velveteen Dream
NXT North American Championship
Keith Lee (c) vs. Johnny Gargano
NXT Women’s Championship
Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley
Karrion Kross vs. Tommaso Ciampa
Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Mia Yim, Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez