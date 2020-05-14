WWE has officially announced NXT Takeover: In Your House for Sunday, June 7th streaming live exclusively on the WWE Network.

With the 25th anniversary of the very first WWF In Your House pay-per-view coming up TODAY, May 14th, the company will be drawing on a bit of nostalgia for what will be the first major NXT event since February.

The black-and-yellow brand was shaken up much like the rest of the wrestling world amid the global pandemic, resulting in the cancellation of NXT Takeover: Tampa during WrestleMania weekend.

Some of the key matches that were originally supposed to take place on that show instead played out on television in the weeks following WrestleMania, taped without fans at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

While nothing has been announced for the show quite yet, and it’s still too early to tell anything for certain, it looks like a match between Finn Balor and Damian Priest might be in the works for Takeover: In Your House.

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross, as well as something between Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship would also make sense given current storylines.