WWE has announced a massive, NXT Takeover caliber card for the May 6th broadcast of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

Two huge championship matches have been confirmed, as Charlotte Flair defends her NXT Women’s title against Io Shirai in what many consider to be a never-before-seen modern dream match. “The Queen” sent a strong message this Wednesday night with a dominant victory over Mia Yim.

Adam Cole will also return to represent the Undisputed Era, as the longest reigning NXT Champion in history puts his title on the line against The Velveteen Dream.

NXT will see the return of Finn Balor next week, after he was attacked and pulled unexpectedly from a main event match with Dream. In addition, Killer Kross and Scarlett will make their official WWE debut after weeks of stalking, and ultimately assaulting Tommaso Ciampa.

Finally, a singles match between Johnny Gargano and Dominik Dijakovic has been announced. While not yet confirmed, it’s also likely that the next two matches in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament will take place. Those matches should be KUSHIDA vs. Jake Atlas, and Akira Tozawa vs. Jack Gallagher.