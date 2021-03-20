A new title match has been announced for WrestleMania weekend. WWE has confirmed that Io Shirai will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Raquel Gonzalez during night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on April 7.

The news was first reported by Muscle & Fitness Hers, who has a new interview up with Raquel Gonzalez discussing the upcoming title match and her training regimen heading into the big day.

The last powerhouse she faced was Rhea Ripley — and that was months ago,” Gonzalez told the magazine. “I know she is the best in the world, and to be the best you have to beat the best. So I’m coming in with the most excited and anticipated mindset that I can.”

Gonzalez and her tag team partner Dakota Kai recently won the 2021 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with a victory over Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in the finals. She also defeated Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match at NXT New Year’s Evil, arguably the biggest singles win of her career so far.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will take place across two nights during WrestleMania week. Night one on April 7 will air on the USA Network, while night two airs exclusively on NBCU’s Peacock service.