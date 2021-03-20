WWE
NXT Women’s Title Match Announced For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
A new title match has been announced for WrestleMania weekend. WWE has confirmed that Io Shirai will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Raquel Gonzalez during night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on April 7.
The news was first reported by Muscle & Fitness Hers, who has a new interview up with Raquel Gonzalez discussing the upcoming title match and her training regimen heading into the big day.
The last powerhouse she faced was Rhea Ripley — and that was months ago,” Gonzalez told the magazine. “I know she is the best in the world, and to be the best you have to beat the best. So I’m coming in with the most excited and anticipated mindset that I can.”
Gonzalez and her tag team partner Dakota Kai recently won the 2021 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with a victory over Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in the finals. She also defeated Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match at NXT New Year’s Evil, arguably the biggest singles win of her career so far.
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will take place across two nights during WrestleMania week. Night one on April 7 will air on the USA Network, while night two airs exclusively on NBCU’s Peacock service.
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley’s Monday Night Raw Debut
Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Rhea Ripley bring her particular brand of brutality to the women’s division of Monday Night Raw.
WWE has officially announced that the history-making Superstar will make her debut as a member of the red brand this coming week on the first episode of Raw following WWE Fastlane.
Ripley became the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion and is also a former NXT Women’s Champion, defending that title against Charlotte Flair in what was arguably the best match of WrestleMania 36 weekend. All before the age of 24.
She finished up her time with the black-and-yellow brand on January 6 at NXT New Year’s Evil, losing to Raquel Gonzalez, who actually got some very big news today. Vignettes for Ripley’s arrival on Raw began airing shortly after last month’s Elimination Chamber event.
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley on WWE ‘Grit & Glory’
New U.S. Title Match, Rollins vs Nakamura Added To WWE Fastlane, Updated Card
WWE has officially announced that Riddle will defend the United States Championship against the leader of Retribution, Mustafa Ali, this Sunday at WWE Fastlane.
Also confirmed is a singles match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins is en route to a bigger match against Cesaro down the line, likely at WrestleMania 37. As his former tag team partner, Nakamura came to Cesaro’s defense on Friday Night Smackdown and left the false “Messiah” laying on his back with a Kinshasa.
Read More: WWE Fastlane updates following this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
WWE Fastlane 2021
Date: March 21, 2021
Streaming: WWE Network & Peacock
Universal Championship Match
Special Enforcer: Edge
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
No Holds Barred Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
Intercontinental Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
United States Championship Match
Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
WWE Fastlane Updates: Special Enforcer For Main Event, New Stipulation Added To Top Match
There have been some interesting changes and additions to this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view following the go-home edition of Friday Night Smackdown.
The main event will see the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns defend his WWE Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan, who earned the opportunity by defeating Jey Uso inside a steel cage two weeks ago. We now know that Edge will be a special enforcer for that match.
Generally, an enforcer’s job is to maintain order at ringside and even the odds against any sort of outside interference. In other words, it’s almost guaranteed that Sunday’s title match will be filled with some kind of shenanigans. In case you were keeping score, this addition to the main event was also Jey Uso’s fault.
WWE also announced tonight that the highly anticipated rematch between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will now be a No Holds Barred match, where there are no disqualifications and anything goes.
