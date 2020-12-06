WWE
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Live Tonight – Start Time, Match Card, Live Coverage Info
The third annual NXT Takeover: Wargames special airs tonight, although exactly where from is still a question. The Capitol Wrestling Center was assumed, as per usual, but there was some question as to whether the double cage will fit inside the Performance Center. It may take place at the ThunderDome instead. We shall see.
Regardless, the show will be broadcast exclusively on the WWE Network starting at 7PM ET, with a half-hour kickoff show also airing on YouTube and the companies various digital platforms. PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson will be handling our live coverage for the evening.
December 6, 2020
WarGames Match
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong) vs. Pat McAfee & Pete Dunne & Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch
WarGames Match
Candice LeRae & Toni Storm & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon & Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai
North American Title Match
Leon Ruff (c) vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
Strap Match
Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
View this post on Instagram
FREE MATCHES: Undisputed Era & Team Ripley, WarGames, Big Show vs Undertaker, TLC
- Ricochet, Pete Dunne and the Viking Raiders team up against the Undisputed Era inside the dreaded double cage at NXT Takeover: WarGames ’18. As of this Sunday, the Undisputed Era will have been in all three men’s WarGames since the gimmick was brought back.
- The Undertaker battles the world’s largest athlete The Big Show in this match from the December 5, 2008 edition of WWE Smackdown.
- It’s the first ever women’s WarGames match! Rhea Ripley leads Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox – or at least so she thought – into battle against Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray.
- The “Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman takes on Baron Corbin in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match at the 2018 WWE TLC pay-per-view.
Arturo Ruas Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery
WWE NXT star Arturo Ruas revealed on Instagram that he recently had a successful left shoulder surgery.
Translated from Portuguese, Ruas stated in his post, “‘If starting was easy, it will be difficult to stop..’ The surgery was a success, now it’s to recover to come back with everything!! For a warrior, there will only be victory with fight and glory with honor!! It’s forward what’s up! Giving up was never an option!”
View this post on Instagram
Ruas suffered a biceps injury on the November 18 episode of NXT while competing against Kushida. Fightful Select reported that there were creative plans in place for Ruas before the injury. Those will now be on hold until Ruas can return, though a timeline for his recovery is currently unknown.
Ruas had just returned to the black-and-gold brand following a brief stint on Raw as a Raw Underground competitor. He’s been under WWE contract since 2015, and received more televised ring time in 2019 when competing on several EVOLVE cards.
Best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to Arturo.
