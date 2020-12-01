For the second week in a row, WWE NXT will be headlined by a ladder match with major WarGames implications literally hanging in the balance.

Ahead of their four-on-four double cage match this Sunday at NXT Takeover: WarGames, team captain Shotzi Blackheart will face off against the opposition’s Raquel Gonzalez. The winner will earn their team the numbers advantage in the match.

This stipulation didn’t exactly come out of nowhere. Last Wednesday night’s show was also headlined by a ladder match – one that saw the “Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne defeat Kyle O’Reilly to earn Team McAfee the advantage in the men’s WarGames match at Takeover.

Shotzi Blackheart’s team so far consists of the recently returned Ember Moon and the Australian badass Rhea Ripley, as well as one more Superstar to be named later this week. They’ll step into the side-by-side double ring against Candice LeRae, her protege Indi Hartwell, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT every Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET and make sure to join us this Sunday for exclusive live coverage of NXT Takeover: WarGames.